LOOP-LOC® Urges Homeowners to Prioritize Pool Safety Cover Inspections Following Severe Winter Season

LOOP-LOC® Logo Legendary protection is in the details. A genuine LOOP-LOC® pool safety cover always features the LOOP-LOC name in the webbing. Aqua-Xtreme® features a virtually solid mesh that blocks nearly 100% of sunlight to prevent algae growth, yet drains water with lightning speed. It is 50% lighter than traditional solid covers for easier handling.

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the spring thaw begins and homeowners envision a return to crystal-clear water and elegant backyard design, LOOP-LOC® is issuing a vital reminder to prioritize safety. Following a season of intense winter storms, the spring opening is the essential time to evaluate your pool safety cover A safety cover is the foundation of your pool’s off-season protection. While the legendary "Elephant™ Cover" is engineered for unmatched strength, famously proven strong enough to support the weight of an African elephant, severe weather can place immense stress on covers that are older or past their life expectancy.During the spring removal process, homeowners are encouraged to have their pool professional conduct a thorough assessment of the cover material and hardware. If a replacement is required, only a genuine LOOP-LOC provides the custom-engineered fit needed for a drum-tight seal, regardless of pool shape or size. From the legendary Super Dense Mesh to the high-performance Aqua-Xtreme® and ULTRA-LOCIII, every cover is built with superior U.V. stability and durability.To ensure your family is "LOOP-LOC Protected," always make sure the LOOP-LOC name is stated on your invoice, and once received, look for the name sewn into the webbing. Every genuine LOOP-LOC cover is proudly made in the USA, ensuring the highest standards of manufacturing and quality control.Further, LOOP-LOC covers are designed not only to meet but to exceed industry requirements. As the only mesh covers in the industry to earn the UL seal of approval year after year, every genuine LOOP-LOC is a UL-certified Manual Safety Cover in accordance with ASTM Standards (ASTM F 1346-91). These certifications represent the highest level of security and precision engineering available to homeowners today.Find an authorized dealer near you to schedule your inspection and explore the latest in safety cover technology by visiting www.LOOPLOC.COM ###About LOOP-LOC:Founded in 1978 by Bill Donaton and led today by President & CEO LeeAnn Donaton, LOOP-LOC has grown from a five-person operation to a global industry leader based in Hauppauge, New York. Known for the iconic "Bubbles the Elephant" safety campaign, LOOP-LOC remains committed to a track record of trust, safety, and American-made quality. Their luxury pool liners are the ultimate in fine art for the pool, offering a perfect fit for any shape or size.

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