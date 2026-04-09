ABSI Thanks Assembly Member Leticia Castillo for Meeting to Discuss Autism Awareness and Community Needs

Assembly Member Leticia Castillo with ABSI team

Autism Awareness Month is an important opportunity to elevate the voices of individuals with autism and their families.” — Jake, Behavior Analyst of Autism Behavior Services, Inc.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) would like to extend a gracious “thank you” to Assembly Member Leticia Castillo, Assemblywoman representing California’s 58th Assembly District, which includes part of Riverside County, for taking the time to meet with the ABSI team to discuss autism services, community needs, and the importance of Autism Awareness Month in every community.During the meeting, ABSI shared insights into the challenges faced by individuals with autism and their families, including access to timely services, educational support, and long-term resources. The discussion also highlighted the need for continued public awareness, inclusion efforts, and policy support to strengthen outcomes for individuals on the autism spectrum across Riverside County and the neighboring regions.“Autism Awareness Month is an important opportunity to elevate the voices of individuals with autism and their families,” said Jake, Behavior Analyst. “We greatly appreciate Assembly Member Castillo’s willingness to listen, learn, engage, and provide insights in our meaningful dialogue about how we can work together to expand awareness and improve access to these necessary services.”ABSI values every opportunity to meet with elected officials and community leaders to advocate for autism services (such as social skills groups) and promote a stronger, more supportive system of care. The organization looks forward to continued collaboration with Assembly Member Castillo and other public partners to advance disability services and improve the quality of life for individuals with autism throughout California and beyond.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI):Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is a community-based provider dedicated to supporting individuals with autism in Riverside through evidence-based services, compassionate care, and individualized programming. Some of the services we offer are home and clinical behavioral care, social skills groups , and IEP support. ABSI believes it is crucial to helping individuals and families thrive through quality behavioral intervention, education, and advocacy.

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