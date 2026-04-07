Enoch Everest Leads Next EFF Generation, Raising $1.5M for Blood Cancer Research

Enoch Everest (third from left) and Dr. Michael Everest (fourth from left) at the 2026 Los Angeles Student Visionaries of the Year event, raising $1.53 million for blood cancer research

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enoch Everest, representing the next generation of the Everest Family Foundation (EFF), placed second in the Los Angeles district during the 2026 Student Visionaries of the Year campaign benefiting Blood Cancer United. Together with fellow team leader ZK Lou, the campaign raised $1,531,805 to support blood cancer research, patient care, and lifesaving treatment initiatives.

Driven by a commitment to service and inspired by his family’s philanthropic legacy, Everest spent months mobilizing his community, raising awareness, and advocating for patients and families affected by blood cancer. “This experience showed me how powerful a community can be when people come together for a cause bigger than themselves,” said Everest. “Every conversation, every contribution, and every moment of support was about giving hope to families facing an incredibly difficult battle.”

“For our family, philanthropy has always been about creating lasting change and expanding opportunities for others,” said Agata Everest, Chairwoman of the EFF. “Seeing Enoch step into this role with such purpose and dedication reinforces our belief in the power of the next generation to lead with compassion and impact.”

For decades, the Everest family has supported initiatives in medical education, GME research, and healthcare access. “This is exactly what the next generation of leadership should look like,” said Dr. Michael Everest, Founder and Chairman Emeritus. “Young people stepping up to create real change in the world.”

Funds raised will directly support Blood Cancer United’s mission to accelerate research, improve patient outcomes, and provide critical resources to families navigating blood cancer diagnoses. Enoch, a student-athlete at Sierra Canyon High School, is passionate about soccer and recently turned 16.

About the Everest Family Foundation

The Everest Family Foundation (EFF) supports initiatives focused on healthcare, education, and community advancement. Through philanthropy, mentorship, and strategic partnerships, the foundation works to empower individuals and create meaningful opportunities worldwide

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