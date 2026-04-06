F&G to host hybrid public meeting for negotiated rulemaking on April 15

Idaho Fish and Game will hold a public meeting in-person and virtually to take comments on upcoming proposed rules on Wednesday, April 15. The meeting will be held in person at Fish and Game Headquarters, located at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. Those interested in attending or providing comments can also tune in via Zoom.

The proposed rulemaking aims to explore the opportunity to expand electronic tagging (e-tagging) options for game birds. By allowing e-tagging validation, Fish and Game is attempting to modernize processes and eliminate the need for a paper tag in the field for those interested. This will help mitigate the trouble of faded, washed-out, or lost paper tags.

Fish and Game is interested in e-tagging validation for turkeys and Wildlife Management Area-planted pheasants, initially, with potential to expand programming to cranes, sage-grouse, and swans. The rulemaking would allow for e-tagging and create provisions around the application of the e-tagging validation methodology.

Electronic tagging (e-tagging) is currently a method for anglers to tag their harvested salmon/steelhead electronically rather than with the traditional paper permits or tags. E-tagging allows the angler to e-tag their harvested fish via smartphone and electronically submit their harvest information.

Rulemaking is different than season and bag limits set by the Fish and Game Commission. Rulemaking involves different procedures and involves legislative approval.