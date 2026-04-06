Learn about commercial fishing in Missouri with MDC May 15-16 in Chariton County

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BRUNSWICK, Mo. – Commercial fishing and selling commercial fish are activities that have a long history in Missouri and are still enjoyed by outdoor enthusiasts today.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites members of the public interested in commercial fishing to a free two-day program on the topic on May 15 and 16 in Chariton County at the MDC Brunswick Access on the Grand River, 114 S. Polk St. in Brunswick. The May 15 portion will run from 4-8 p.m. The May 16 portion will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

MDC staff and members of Outdoor Skills of America will discuss all aspects of commercial fishing in Missouri. The program will include discussions on ethics, regulations, and fishery management. Participants will be introduced to the basics of commercial fishing as multiple equipment types and styles of sets will be demonstrated as well as fish handling, cleaning, and care. The program is valuable for those interested in commercial fishing who want tips on fishing with commercial fishing equipment and preparing commercial fish for use or sale.

The clinic is limited to 20 people and registration and submission of an application is required. All participants younger than 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Campsites are available onsite. Participants are also invited to a fish fry on Friday evening.

Register online for the program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/216434. Registrants will receive an application questionnaire that must be returned.

Contact MDC Scientist Joe McMullen at Joe.Mcmullen@mdc.mo.gov with any questions.

Get more information about Missouri’s commercial fishing regulations, seasons, and permits from Chapter 10 of the Wildlife Code of Missouri at sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/AdRules/csr/current/3csr/3c10-10.pdf