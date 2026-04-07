Saint Elizabeth University Welcomes Anne Frank Performance to Engage Students in Holocaust Education

Students watch a powerful performance of Anne Frank: Plenty of Courage at Saint Elizabeth University’s Dolan Center on March 30.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint Elizabeth University opened its doors to history, reflection, and powerful storytelling on March 30 as it hosted Anne Frank Center USA’s presentation of the play Anne Frank: Plenty of Courage. The moving production brought the story of Anne Frank to life for a captivated audience of more than 450 students.Held in the Dolan Center, the performance starred Amelia Dudley in the titular role. The production marked Dudley’s first time portraying Anne Frank and only the second time this particular play has been performed, making the event a rare and meaningful experience for attendees.Alex Gellner, Program Manager of Performances at the Anne Frank Center USA and creator of the production, collaborated with Dr. Rich Quinlan, Director of the University’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education and Chairperson of the History Department, to bring the event to campus. Quinlan welcomed local schoolchildren and emphasized the importance of engaging, accessible Holocaust education.“It is vital that students learn this critical history in a manner that is both truthful and richly engaging,” said Quinlan. “This play allows younger audiences to gain exposure to Holocaust education and understand how ostracizing and dehumanizing people are early steps to genocide.”Students from grades five through nine sat enthralled during the hour-long production, which combined emotional storytelling with historical insight. Following the performance, the audience participated in a thoughtful question-and-answer session, demonstrating deep engagement with the material.Behind the scenes, Josh Gonzalez, who oversaw sound and lighting, described the production as “powerful and gripping,” praising Dudley as a “riveting presence on stage.”The successful event highlights Saint Elizabeth University’s ongoing commitment to Holocaust education and community outreach. University organizers expressed strong interest in welcoming the Anne Frank Center USA back for future performances.For more information about the Anne Frank Center USA, visit https://annefrank.com/. Details about upcoming events at Saint Elizabeth University’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education can be found at https://www.steu.edu/meet-seu/centers/hge/upcoming-events.html

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