PREMIERE at Real Broker Brings 280-Agent Network to Arizona with Boxwood Home Group

Boxwood Home Group is a high-performance Arizona real estate team led by Nikki Sabetta Brooks.

A National Network Meets Local Expertise in the Phoenix Metro Market

With PREMIERE, I see the opportunity to be part of something expansive and forward-thinking that allows us to grow without limits.” — Nikki Sabetta Brooks

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PREMIERE at Real Broker, LLC — one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the United States, with nearly 280 agents operating across 28 states and more than 600 markets, and over $1 billion in closed volume — has officially expanded its footprint into Arizona through a strategic merger with Boxwood Home Group , a high-performing local team led by Arizona native and 21-year industry veteran Nikki Sabetta Brooks.This partnership marks a significant milestone for the Arizona real estate market, bringing together national reach, cutting-edge systems, and expansive resources with deep-rooted local expertise and community connection that Boxwood Home Group has built over years of serving clients across the Valley.A Powerful Combination of National Scale and Local ExpertiseThe merger combines the strength of PREMIERE — a nationally recognized organization with nearly 280 agents spanning 28 states, more than 600 markets, and over $1 billion in closed volume — with the proven leadership and market knowledge of Nikki and her team of 7 agents and 2 dedicated support staff.Together, the newly expanded team brings a remarkable track record to Arizona clients: Boxwood Home Group closed 44 transactions totaling more than $23 million in sales volume in the past year alone — results built on a referral-driven, relationship-first approach to real estate.“Our clients will now benefit from the scale, innovation, and referral network of a nearly 280-agent organization, while still receiving the personalized, relationship-driven service our Arizona clients know and trust. This merger allows us to elevate our service, expand our reach, and continue putting our clients first at every level.”— Nikki Sabetta BrooksWhy This Merger, Why NowWith Arizona continuing to experience strong population growth and evolving market conditions, the newly expanded team is positioned to offer clients an unmatched combination of capabilities:• Advanced marketing strategies and technology• Expanded national referral connections across nearly 280 agents• Increased exposure for listings through a multi-market platform• Collaborative expertise spanning multiple markets and disciplines• Continued hands-on, local guidance and negotiation experienceThis strategic merger reflects a shared vision: to raise the standard of service in residential real estate while helping clients build wealth, stability, and long-term success through property ownership.“Arizona is one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the country, and we’ve been looking for the right partner to plant our flag there. In Nikki and Boxwood Home Group, we found exactly that — a team that shares our values, our standards, and our vision for what real estate should look like.”— David Keener, CEO, PREMIERELooking AheadNikki is clear-eyed about what this partnership means for the future.“Our goal over the next one to three years is to grow intentionally — in both production and leadership — while building a business that supports our team and clients at the highest level. With PREMIERE, I see the opportunity to be part of something expansive and forward-thinking that allows us to grow without limits.”— Nikki Sabetta BrooksFor buyers, sellers, and investors in the Phoenix Metro area and beyond, the message is simple: the reach and resources of a national powerhouse are now paired with the local expertise and personal service of a team that knows Arizona from the ground up.About PREMIERE at Real Broker, LLCPREMIERE is one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the United States, comprising nearly 280 agents operating across 28 states and more than 600 markets, with over $1 billion in closed volume. PREMIERE agents are equipped with cutting-edge systems, national referral networks, and expansive marketing resources designed to deliver exceptional outcomes for buyers, sellers, and investors in every market they serve.Learn more at www.joinpremieretoday.com About Boxwood Home GroupBoxwood Home Group is a high-performance Arizona real estate team led by Nikki Sabetta Brooks, a 21-year industry veteran serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Phoenix Metro area — including the East and West Valley and Tucson. Known for integrity, exceptional client service, and a relationship-first approach, Boxwood Home Group closed 44 transactions totaling over $23 million in sales volume in the past year.

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