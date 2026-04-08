Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Delivers Gift Baskets to Women’s Shelter in San Bernardino

Bernard of ABSI delivering gift baskets to a women's shelter Bernard and Laura of ABSI at women's shelter

The shelter expressed their appreciation and shared how meaningful these donations are.” — Laura, Intake Coordinator of Autism Behavior Services, Inc.

BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is honored to have delivered gift baskets to a local women’s shelter in San Bernardino as part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to supporting families and strengthening communities throughout Southern California. The gift baskets were put together with care to provide comfort, encouragement, and essential items to women and families receiving services at the shelter.This outreach effort reflects ABSI’s mission of compassion and service, extending support through autism/neurodiversity related programs such as ABA services, IEP support with schools, and social skills groups in San Bernardino. It is ABSI’s goal to forge community partnerships that uplift individuals facing hardship. The San Bernardino shelter warmly welcomed the donation and emphasized how impactful these contributions are for families in rebuilding their lives.“The shelter expressed their appreciation and shared how meaningful these donations are,” said Laura, Intake Coordinator from Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Laura spearheaded this effort with the shelter. “They also thanked us for our continued support over the years and stated this will truly make a positive impact for the families.”ABSI extends its gratitude to its staff, supporters, and community partners who help make these outreach efforts possible. The organization remains committed to creating positive change through clinical services and community engagement initiatives.For more information about social groups and autism related services please visit www.autismbehaviorservices.com

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