Courtyard by Marriott Across Universal Orlando Now Open Following A Comprehensive Renovation

Performance Hospitality has announced the completion of the renovation and opening of Courtyard by Marriott Across Universal Orlando.

Grand Opening Set for April 9

Performance Hospitality is thrilled to unveil the new Courtyard by Marriott that will attract leisure, corporate and convention guests.” — Erin Arpke, general manager, Courtyard by Marriott Across Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Hospitality, a Florida-based lifestyle hospitality management company, announced the completion of a multi-million-dollar conversion and rebranding of the Holiday Inn & Suites Across from Universal Orlando to the Courtyard by Marriott Across Universal Orlando (5916 Caravan Ct.). Centrally located in Orlando and in close proximity to the Universal Studios theme parks, this exciting brand conversion brings with it a new chapter of elevated hospitality, modern design, and access to Marriott’s globally recognized loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy®. A grand opening celebration is set for April 9, from 5 – 7 p.m.

“Performance Hospitality is thrilled to unveil the new Courtyard by Marriott that will attract leisure, corporate and convention guests,” said Erin Arpke, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott Across Universal Orlando. “This hotel transition marks more than a brand change - it ushers in a new era of elevated service with enhanced amenities, reimagined guest experiences and the benefits of one of the world’s leading hotel loyalty programs, Marriott Bonvoy®. Plus, we are pleased to announce our continued status as a Universal Partner Hotel.”

As part of the brand transition, the hotel has undergone comprehensive renovations and enhancements designed to elevate the guest experience. Upgrades include fully renovated guest rooms, modernized public spaces, and the introduction of two new food and beverage options: The Bistro & Bar, a casual onsite dining destination featuring Starbucks® beverages, fresh breakfast selections, evening cocktails, and light dinner fare and The Crate Grab-N-Go, a convenient self-service market offering snacks, beverages, and travel essentials for guests on the go. These updates, along with upgraded amenities, reflect the Courtyard by Marriott brand’s signature focus on style, comfort, and productivity.

Ideally situated directly across from Universal Orlando Resort™, the hotel is just minutes away from International Drive, The Orange County Convention Center, Icon Park, Walt Disney World®, SeaWorld®, Orlando Premium Outlets and a variety of local dining hotspots.

The new Courtyard by Marriott Across Universal Orlando is poised to service the growing need for convenient, modern and affordable accommodations in a highly sought-after location.



Hotel Highlights Include:

• Central Orlando location directly across the street from the entrance to Universal Orlando Resort™

• 390 updated guest rooms including 134 spacious one and two-bedroom suites

• Outdoor pools

• Fitness center

• Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property

• 11,000+ sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space

• On-site catering services

• Onsite Universal Partner Hotel Vacation Planning Center

• Complimentary shuttle transportation to Universal Orlando Resort™

As part of the Marriott family, guests and planners can now enjoy the perks of Marriott Bonvoy®. Event planners who enroll in the loyalty program will have the opportunity to earn bonus points on qualified meetings and events. To sign up for Marriott Bonvoy®, visit: http://www.joinmarriottbonvoy.com/MCOYU.

According to Visit Orlando, Central Florida’s tourism industry generated an economic impact of $94.5 billion in 2024 almost doubling in size over the past 15 years. Last May, Visit Orlando announced that Central Florida welcomed 75.3 million visitors, reaffirming its position as the most visited destination in the U.S. and top-ranked location for meetings and conferences.

For more information or to book room space, call (407) 351-3333 or visit www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/mcoyu-courtyard-across-universal-orlando.

ABOUT COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT

Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With over 1,300 locations in nearly 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guest rooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests are able to work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

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