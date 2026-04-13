Metrobloks and Lincoln Property Company Announce Joint Venture to Develop AI-Ready Data Centers

Launching in Kansas City Metro

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metrobloks, a developer of AI-ready, low-latency data center infrastructure in major metropolitan markets, today announced a strategic joint venture with Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”), a global, full-service real estate firm with an established data center platform. The partnership will focus on the co-development of a high-performance data center campus in the Kansas City Metro Area.Located in Liberty, Missouri, the newly acquired site represents approximately 30 acres of land already zoned and powered for data center use and sits within 10 miles of the GPC Missouri Internet Exchange Point (IXP). The project represents a significant step in expanding capacity in one of the country’s fastest-growing data center markets and aligns with Metrobloks’ strategy of delivering high-density infrastructure in major population centers requiring low-latency performance.The initial Kansas City Metro project is planned as a multi-phase, approximately 568,000-square-foot campus designed to support hyperscale, AI and enterprise data center workloads, with flexibility to scale over time beyond the initial 150MW total utility power.“Partnering with Lincoln is an important milestone as we accelerate the Metrobloks brand,” said Ernest Popescu, Chief Executive Officer of Metrobloks. “Combining our organizations’ complementary skills, strengths, and resources will enable us to deliver value for our customers, communities and our respective shareholders. Lincoln has demonstrated data center experience in the Kansas City market and we look forward to this collaboration between our two companies.”Lincoln has an established data center platform through its dedicated Data Center Services group, which specializes in the investment, development, leasing, and operation of mission‑critical facilities nationwide. Since its inception in 2010, the group has capitalized and managed more than $1.5 billion in data center investments, including 20 operational facilities totaling more than 2.1 million square feet, complementing Metrobloks’ specialized focus on high‑density design and efficient deployment in major metropolitan markets.“This joint venture combines Metrobloks’ specialized approach to delivering development-ready, high-density data center sites with Lincoln’s experience executing complex projects across strategic markets,” said Ryan Sullivan, EVP Data Center Services at Lincoln Property Company. “Together, we’re well positioned to deliver scalable, high-performance facilities in the near term, within high-growth data center markets, beginning with the Kansas City metro.”The Liberty, Missouri project benefits from the Kansas City region’s central U.S. location, established fiber connectivity, competitive power economics, and increasing demand from hyperscale and enterprise users. The campus is being designed with modern cooling and power infrastructure capable of supporting next-generation, high-density computing requirements, while maintaining flexibility to adapt to evolving technology and customer needs.Interested in leasing or build-to-suit opportunities? Reach out to Rob Doretti with Lincoln or Rich Fletcher with Metrobloks for more information.About MetrobloksMetrobloks develops and operates AI-ready, low-latency data centers in major metropolitan markets across North America and Europe. The company focuses on delivering scalable, high-density infrastructure designed for hyperscale, AI, and enterprise customers, with an emphasis on performance, sustainability, and proximity to end users.Visit: metrobloks.com About Lincoln Property CompanyLincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”) is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, multifamily, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-use properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln’s combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 720 million square feet of commercial space.For more information, visit: www.lpc.com

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