Window World Announces Opening of New Location in Joplin, Missouri

We’re thrilled to open Window World of Joplin and serve homeowners throughout this community.” — Jack Civa

JOPLIN, MO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Window World , America’s Exterior Remodeler, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Joplin, Missouri. The new store will be locally owned and operated by Jack Civa and Darin Jackson, who are committed to bringing high-quality exterior remodeling products and exceptional service to homeowners throughout the area.With more than 220 locations across the United States, Window World has built a national reputation for providing industry-leading products and professional service for homeowners seeking to enhance and protect their homes. The company offers a full line of exterior remodeling solutions including windows, doors, siding, and more, helping homeowners improve energy efficiency, curb appeal, and long-term value.While Window World is nationally recognized, its locations are locally owned and operated, allowing each store to build strong relationships within the communities they serve. Civa and Jackson say they are excited to bring that philosophy to the Joplin area.“We’re thrilled to open Window World of Joplin and serve homeowners throughout this community,” said Jack Civa, co-owner of the new location. “Our goal is not only to deliver outstanding products and service, but also to be actively involved in the local community and build lasting relationships with the families we serve.”Civa brings extensive business leadership and marketing experience to the new venture. Prior to entering the Window World system, he held senior marketing roles with nationally recognized brands including Fogo de Chão, Jamba Juice, Taco Cabana, and Whataburger. Since acquiring Window World of Waco in 2019, Civa has doubled the company’s revenue from $5 million to $10 million while achieving consistent year-over-year growth.Joining Civa as co-owner is Darin Jackson, a seasoned home improvement executive with nearly two decades of entrepreneurial experience. Jackson has spent more than a decade working within the Window World system, including leadership roles with Window World of Oklahoma City and Window World of Tulsa. His operational leadership helped drive significant growth, including a 60 percent increase in sales at the Tulsa location.“Window World has a strong reputation for delivering value and quality to homeowners,” said Jackson. “We’re excited to bring that same commitment to the Joplin market and become a trusted partner for homeowners looking to improve their homes.”The Joplin location will provide homeowners with access to Window World’s full selection of exterior remodeling products backed by the company’s national buying power, professional installation, and industry-leading warranties.As part of Window World’s tradition of community involvement, the new owners also plan to actively support local organizations and initiatives in the Joplin area.For more information about Window World of Joplin or to schedule a consultation, visit www.windowworldjoplin.com or call 417-768-4900.About Window WorldWindow World, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, NC, is America’s largest exterior remodeler, offering windows, siding, doors, and more through locally owned and operated stores nationwide. Founded in 1995, the company has sold over 25 million windows and continues to improve homes and transform lives. Window World has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal for its replacement windows, siding, and entry doors and is a proud supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through Window World Cares. For more information, visit www.WindowWorld.com

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