HIP Video Promo Presents: Porter Block premieres new music video 'Gift Or A Curse' on BuzzMusic

Porter Block Turns Life's Fickle Nature Into an Irresistible New Single "Gift Or A Curse"

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret that the music industry favors evolution, always on the hunt for the next best thing. Nonetheless, while some artists turn to the future for inspiration, dynamic bands like Porter Block do the exact opposite. Founded in 2003 by songwriter-musicians Peter Block and Caleb Sherman in the hustle and bustle of New York City, their distinct sound has consistently emulated and reimagined one of the most iconic decades in music history, drawing from the British Invasion of the 60s to the rock legends of the 70s like Neil Young and The Eagles.

Like the icons who came before them, they often aim to capture the zeitgeist of particular moments in time with their projects: soul-stirring, nostalgia-tinged guitar pop songs that evoke the golden age of classic rock, the grit of the new wave movement, and the punch of the power-pop revival. Their last few releases have traversed the human condition, examining the desire for connection and understanding during the global pandemic on 2020’s Clean Up The Living Room, and reflecting on relationships gone awry in their most recent LP, Sometimes Sunshine. With a forthcoming album just over the horizon, Porter Block continues to forge ahead in a musical lane rarely traveled today, preserving the utterly compelling elements of the past while charming a brand-new generation of retro music enthusiasts.

“Life feels so mechanical,” remarks a cynical narrator as “Gift Or A Curse” sets off. “One bad word the wrong way,” he says, “it all comes crashing in on you.” In life, nothing is guaranteed, and something that once seemed certain to be a blessing, a ray of sun poking through a blanket of clouds, can quickly become the opposite, a torrential downpour of curses and complications. But the same holds the other way around. Despite reflecting the fickle nature of life in this complicated world, the track carries a gentle undercurrent of levity. Upbeat percussion, sprightly piano chords, and rich guitar arrangements embody the human perseverance of someone searching for “a better state of mind.” At its heart is the kind of honest, snappy narrative that feels timeless and approachable no matter where or when listeners find themselves, because before they know it, they’ll be nodding their heads and tapping their feet, inevitably soothed by the notion that others are just as confused by the “gifts and curses” the world throws at them.

If the “Gift Or A Curse” music video seems eerily familiar, it might trigger memories of a certain soundstage performance that swept the nation in the summer of 1979. The Knack’s “My Sharona” music video helped cement the clean-cut, musicians-in-ties aesthetic that defined that era of music. More than four decades later, Porter Block is taking the stage. Bathed in a soft, warm halo of light, each member plays to their heart’s content, harking back to a time when visuals carried a simple, laid-back charm. Performing together on the same stage, viewers get a rare chance to sit back and soak up the enthusiasm, wooed by the steady rhythm of this classic rock gem. In a world where things can so easily be turned on their head, morphing from gift to curse and back again, good music and engaging visuals remain a gift, especially when Porter Block is behind them.

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