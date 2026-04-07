Sodoma Law Promotes Kaylan M. Gaudio to Principal Attorney

15-Year Family Law Veteran Achieves Firm’s Highest Attorney Designation at Charlotte Office

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sodoma Law is pleased to announce the promotion of Kaylan M. Gaudio to Principal Attorney, effective January 2026. The designation marks a milestone in Gaudio’s 15-year legal career and recognizes her exceptional advocacy, leadership, and dedication to clients navigating family law matters at the firm’s headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.A Wake Forest University graduate who earned her J.D. from Elon University School of Law, Gaudio began her legal career as a paralegal prior to being accepted into law school. She graduated from Elon University School of Law and was admitted to practice in North Carolina in 2011. She joined Sodoma Law in 2023 and has steadily advanced from Attorney to Senior Attorney and now to Principal — the firm’s highest attorney designation.“Making principal is the gold standard you’re working towards in your legal career. The fact that I was able to achieve that after 15 years as a practicing family law attorney is a great accomplishment. This is a critical moment in my success as an attorney and my ability to lead within the firm. I’ve worked really hard over the years, have an amazing team, and to get to this point is very satisfying,” says Gaudio.Known for her tenacity in the courtroom, Gaudio has consistently advocated for her clients and their families, securing meaningful increases in parenting time for clients, outcomes she counts among her most rewarding professional achievements. Gaudio strives to provide clients with a solution oriented approach whether their case is litigated or resolved outside of Court. She also holds a Parenting Coordinator certification, serving as a neutral third party to help co-parents resolve disputes and avoid unnecessary court filings.As the largest family law practice across the Carolinas, Sodoma Law is focused on leaving clients better than when they found them—eliminating blind spots, empowering clarity, and providing real life perspective on how to navigate divorce and family transitions. If you’re interested in connecting with Kaylan Gaudio, please contact her at kgaudio@sodomalaw.com and for more information about Sodoma Law, visit https://sodomalaw.com/ About Sodoma LawSodoma Law is a family law firm serving clients across North and South Carolina. Sodoma Law is known for its fearless and compassionate approach to divorce, custody, complex family law matters, trusts, estates, mediation, arbitration, and parenting coordination, providing experienced counsel and strong advocacy at every stage of the legal process.

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