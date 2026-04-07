Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Connects with Families at the 10th Annual Modesto Reservoir Egg Hunt 2026

Marianna and Cesar of ABSI at the 10th Annual Modesto Reservoir Egg Hunt 2026

We had numerous opportunities to speak with individuals who were interested in ABSI’s services, and it was especially meaningful to connect with families navigating a new diagnosis.” — Marianna, MA, BCBA of Autism Behavior Services Inc.

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) proudly participated in the 10th Annual Modesto Reservoir Egg Hunt 2026, held on March 28, where ABSI team members Marianna and Cesar had the opportunity to engage with local families and community members while sharing resources and information about important autism services.The event saw a strong turnout, with many families stopping by the ABSI booth to learn more about Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and the various support services, such as social groups , that ABSI provides for children of all ages at their Modesto clinic. Marianna and Cesar reported meaningful conversations with parents of children who were recently diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as well as families who are already receiving ABA services (or were enrolled in ABSI's social skills groups) and were eager to learn more about additional support the company offers.“It was a great turnout,” Marianna, MA, BCBA shared. “We had numerous opportunities to speak with individuals who were interested in ABSI’s services, and it was especially meaningful to connect with families navigating a new diagnosis.”One particularly memorable interaction came from a community member reflecting on his grandson’s experience with ABA therapy and how invaluable the service was to their family.Throughout the event, ABSI also welcomed community members who stopped by simply to show support, ask questions, or learn more because they have a loved one with ASD. Children who visited the booth had an especially good time. They enjoyed the crafts and candy provided, adding a fun and welcoming element to the day.ABSI is grateful to the Modesto community for the warm reception and continued support. Events like the Modesto Reservoir Egg Hunt help strengthen community connections and ensure families have access to information and resources that can make a meaningful difference.For more information about Autism Behavior Services, Inc. and available programs, please visit http://www.autismbehaviorservices.com

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