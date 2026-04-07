Leverage Marketing Group Acquires Pennsylvania-based Business-to-business Agency The Simon Group

The combined firm is positioned to be the bellwether for emerging market forces and innovative technologies for its clients.

Merger of the Two Agencies Combines Over 80 Years of Marketing Excellence Serving Clients in Complex Industries

This is not just an investment in our agency; it’s a continuing commitment to help our clients react to – and capitalize on – a changing business landscape.” — Tom Marks, CEO & General Manager, Leverage Marketing Group

NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leverage Marketing Group recently acquired the business-to-business marketing firm The Simon Group of Sellersville, Pa. The acquisition expands the firm’s market reach and capabilities, specifically in the areas of digital and content marketing.

“We are very excited to integrate The Simon Group’s expertise into Leverage,” stated Leverage CEO and General Manager Tom Marks. “The complementary skill sets and industry expertise position Leverage to better serve our current clients, while exploring exciting new opportunities.”

The combined firm is positioned to be the bellwether for emerging market forces and innovative technologies for its clients. Providing a consultative, process-driven approach, Leverage fills the gaps in its clients’ internal capabilities by maximizing existing resources to deliver stronger, more cohesive marketing initiatives.

With a combined 80 years of providing sound marketing strategy, planning and execution, Leverage brings greater depth and strength to its clients across brand strategy, digital capabilities, content creation, and creative excellence.

“Leverage shares the same core values as The Simon Group, like a deep ambition to work hard for its clients as well as an inherent respect for people and relationships. This integrated group of likeminded marketers is a formidable team that is even more adept at conducting strategic marketing communications for our clients,” said The Simon Group’s Vice President, Content Marketing Beth Smith, who will continue in that role at Leverage.

Smith continued, “The modern agency relationship focuses on highly interactive engagement with our clients, so we take a holistic method to identify what’s working and what’s lacking. Then we can provide value in filling those needs and strengthening our clients’ overall marketing fabric.”

“The world is changing rapidly, and so are client needs,” Marks added. “This is not just an investment in our agency; it’s a continuing commitment to help our clients react to – and capitalize on – a changing business landscape.”

The effective date of the merger was March 2, 2026.

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About Leverage Marketing Group

The Leverage Marketing Group is an award-winning marketing communications agency based in Newtown, Conn. with a rich history of working in complex, highly technical industries. The agency specializes in strategic marketing, brand and creative development, advertising, media planning and placement in traditional and new media.

About The Simon Group

The Simon Group crafts unique messaging and creates specific, integrated marketing communications programs for B2B companies in several high-tech and industrial marketplaces. As part of Leverage, the company will continue to work as an extension of its clients’ marketing teams, providing strategic insights to help clients reach marketing, sales and company growth goals.

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