A Mission Built on Second Chances — Lexington Roofer Launches New Website to Help Others Protect What Matters Most

Absolute Roofing Solutions partners with marketing agency Splash Omnimedia to launch a website built on trust, honest work, and real relationships.

Adam’s story is powerful, and the website needed to reflect that level of authenticity.” — Matt Thompson

LEESVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Roofing Solutions, a trusted roofing company based in Lexington, South Carolina, has launched a new website created in collaboration with local marketing agency Splash Omnimedia. The new site makes it easier for South Carolina homeowners to connect with a roofing professional who values trust, quality, and care.

For owner Adam Smithey, choosing the right partner to bring that vision online was an important step.

“From the moment I started looking for a website partner, it didn’t take long before I knew Splash Omnimedia was the right fit,” said Smithey. “The team has been phenomenal to work with, and the website they built truly reflects who we are. I’ve already had people reach out saying they love the flow, the content, and the videos.”

For Smithey, roofing isn’t just a profession. It’s personal. He started Absolute Roofing Solutions to provide for his son and rebuild his own life. Over time, it became a way to serve others facing their own challenges. Smithey brings that experience to every customer interaction and focuses on building real relationships through consistent effort and honest work.

“I know what it’s like to face setbacks,” Smithey said. “That’s why I approach this business with a focus on doing right by people and earning trust through the work we do.”

The new website reflects that mission with a clean, user-friendly design optimized for both mobile and desktop. Visitors can easily explore Absolute Roofing Solutions’ core services, including roof repairs, roof replacements, roof inspections, and gutter services. Requesting a quote or contacting the team is now faster and more convenient for homeowners across South Carolina.

“Adam’s story is powerful, and the website needed to reflect that level of authenticity,” said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. “This wasn’t just about building a functional site. It was about creating a platform that mirrors the care and trust Adam brings to every customer.”

Together, Absolute Roofing Solutions and Splash Omnimedia have created more than a website. The platform serves as a digital extension of a mission rooted in second chances, honest work, and relationships built on mutual respect and care.

About Absolute Roofing Solutions

Absolute Roofing Solutions is a Lexington-based residential roofing company offering roof inspections, repairs, replacements, and gutter services. Founded by Adam Smithey, the company is built on the belief that roofing is about more than shingles. It’s about protecting families, earning trust, and building real relationships through hard work and mutual respect.

About Splash Omnimedia

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency located in Lexington, SC. The firm specializes in branding, website development, and strategic marketing solutions that help businesses grow, connect, and succeed.



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