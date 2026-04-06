HIP Video Promo Presents: J.a.y. Young premieres new music video "Love.hate." on Music-News.com

J.a.y. Young Holds Love and Loss in the Same Breath on Soul-Stirring New Single "Love.hate."

TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip hop and storytelling go hand in hand, and J.a.y. Young stands as one of Houston’s finest narrators, a connoisseur of unapologetic, heartfelt rap who radiates tenacity and authenticity in everything he does. Since 2010, his raw sincere songcraft has explored the complexities of his lived experiences and the obstacles he has overcome, while indulging listeners in decadent soundscapes inspired by diverse rap styles from coast to coast. The strength in his compelling sound lies in his mindset. Before ever stepping behind the mic, he was a “student of hip hop,” learning from the greats who came before him. That deep respect for the genre, paired with his undeniable skill, has led to collaborations with some of Houston’s most renowned voices, including KeKe, Killa Kyleon, Big Mike, and one of his biggest inspirations, Scarface. Committed to changing his life for the better, he has taken the path grounded in growth and purpose. Today, he continues to push forward, balancing his academic, professional, and musical ambitions while striving to set the best possible example for his three children. Recharged and refocused, J.a.y. Young continues to push forward, creating music that reflects real life with honesty, creativity, and conviction.

The one thing that unites all of humanity is a desire for connection. As meaningful and special as friendships can be, they are not always built to last a lifetime. Over a speaker-rattling beat, the narrator in Young’s “Love.hate.” grapples with the reality of growing apart from a true brother, someone who was once his ride-or-die, and the coldness that settles in without him. “It was you and me,” he reflects, “now we're all grown up.” Yet Young’s delivery resists the expected bitterness of betrayal. Instead, it feels as though he is speaking directly to that long-lost friend, wishing him well even as their paths diverge. A soaring, cinematic chorus underscores the emotional weight of this soul-stirring reflection, signaling a stylistic evolution that matches the depth of the story. In the end, “people come, and people go,” and it’s okay to feel conflicted, hold both love and loss at once, and even carry the connection forward even as life moves on.

It’s one thing to hear Young tell this deeply relatable story, his genuine emotion woven into every word, but it’s another to watch an older, wiser version of him narrate as it comes to life in his hometown. Directed by DJ Young Samm, the “Love.hate.” music video opens on two inseparable young boys shooting hoops at Milton Park, a snapshot of everyday life spent side by side, “chasing dreams” and embracing the invincibility of youth. As time passes, they inevitably grow and change, slowly fracturing the bond they once shared until it finally breaks. The grief that accompanies losing a friendship to time, growth, and pride is not easily carried. Still, the memories they built together remain untouched, a reminder that what they shared was real. Even as life pulls them in different directions, a lasting brotherhood remains. Who knows—if it’s meant to be, their paths may cross once again.

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