Wrestling Xtreme Mania Brings Weekly Flagship Show 'Ground Zero' to TrillerTV

Wrestling Xtreme Mania is changing the wrestling landscape in India

India's fast-rising professional wrestling platform continues its global expansion with latest partnership

NEW DELHI, INDIA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrestling Xtreme Mania (WXM), a fast-rising pro wrestling platform from India, has announced that its flagship weekly series, “Ground Zero,” will begin streaming on TrillerTV starting immediately.Since launching in December, “Ground Zero” has attracted tens of thousands of viewers each week on YouTube and has quickly established Wrestling Xtreme Mania, or WXM, as one of the most talked-about new names in professional wrestling. The move to TrillerTV marks a major step in expanding the reach of WXM’s weekly programming to wrestling fans around the world.Built around cutting-edge infrastructure, elite production values and a roster that blends homegrown Indian talent with internationally recognized stars, WXM is positioning India as a rising destination for world-class professional wrestling.Former world champion Raj The Maharaja, known to many fans as Jinder Mahal during his WWE run, leads the WXM roster. He is joined by an array of international names, including Zack Sabre Jr., widely regarded as one of the finest technical wrestlers in the world, as well as former WWE standouts Axel Tischer, Samuray Del Sol, Big Damo and Donovan Dijak.At the center of current WXM programming is a 16-man tournament to crown the inaugural WXM World Heavyweight Champion. The tournament will culminate at “Break Point,” WXM’s enormous upcoming premium live event, set for this summer.The debut of “Ground Zero” on TrillerTV represents the latest milestone in WXM’s rapid growth to reach a global audience of combat sports and pro wrestling fans as it continues to build momentum in India and internationally.Rishabh Upadhyay, Chief Executive Officer of WXM, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing ‘Ground Zero’ to TrillerTV every week. TrillerTV is home to some of the premier wrestling programming from across the globe, and WXM is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about new wrestling platforms in the world, so this is a natural fit. As we race toward ‘Break Point’, fans can expect a level of action and excitement unlike anything else in wrestling today.”Adam Bigwood, Chief Content Officer at TrillerTV, said: “WXM is bringing fresh energy, ambition, and identity to pro wrestling in India, and we’re pleased to partner with them as they continue to build their brand. Ground Zero is exactly the kind of weekly wrestling content that can engage fans consistently, and we also see strong potential in helping WXM grow the reach of its premium live events on PPV.”NOTES FOR EDITORSAbout Wrestling Xtreme ManiaWrestling Xtreme Mania is a fast-rising professional wrestling platform based in India and built for a global audience. Combining elite production, world-class infrastructure and a roster featuring top Indian talent and international superstars, WXM is helping establish India as a major new hub for professional wrestling. Its inaugural live event, “Powerbomb,” was held in May 2025 and later released in September, followed by the launch of its flagship weekly series, “Ground Zero,” in December 2025, with its next premium live event, “Break Point,” scheduled for summer 2026.About TrillerTVTrillerTV, formerly known as FITE, is a global sports streaming platform offering pay-per-view events, subscriptions and a large library of live, on-demand and free content. The platform is a major destination for combat sports and professional wrestling fans worldwide, featuring a broad lineup of wrestling, boxing, MMA and other sports programming.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.