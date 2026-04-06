National Agricultural Policy Dialogue at American Agri-Women Mid-Year Meeting

National Agriculture Policy Dialogue at American Agri-Women Mid-Year Meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma City, OK (Bricktown) AGPROfessionals Vice President of Communications and Strategic Planning, Karen Gerfen Glueck, co-hosted the 2026 American Agri-Women (AAW) Mid-Year Policy Meeting, held March 26–29 in Oklahoma City’s historic Bricktown district. Gerfen Glueck co-hosted the event alongside Mindy Patterson, President of The Cavalry Group , bringing together agricultural leaders from across the country to advance policy priorities and strengthen advocacy efforts for U.S. agriculture.American Agri-Women, a national coalition that has advocated for agriculture for more than 50 years, convened its members for several days of collaboration, education, and strategic policy development. The meeting served as a critical forum where grassroots voices helped shape national policy positions and advocacy strategies.Both Glueck and Patterson, residents of Oklahoma, played a key role in bringing the national meeting to the state. Their leadership highlighted Oklahoma’s strong agricultural roots and dedication to advancing the industry nationwide. Glueck’s professional background includes decades of experience in communications, operations, and strategic planning across agriculture and animal health, along with leadership in national advocacy efforts. She joined AGPROfessionals in 2023.National Speakers Address Key Policy and Advocacy IssuesThe agenda included multiple speakers and opportunities for members to engage directly on policy development and advocacy priorities. The meeting showcased a strong lineup of speakers discussing policy, property rights, and agricultural challenges across the country. These speakers reinforced the meeting’s emphasis on defending property rights, maintaining agricultural production, and boosting advocacy at every level:• Oklahoma State Representative Jim Shaw (HD32) addressed energy policy, foreign land ownership, and legislative issues affecting rural communities.• Angel Cushing shared her experience fighting restrictive zoning regulations that threatened livestock production and property rights.• Michael Sawyer, Field Coordinator for The John Birch Society, spoke on constitutional principles, civic engagement, and grassroots organization.• Steve Porter, a farmer and former sheriff, discussed legal challenges facing producers and the broader implications of government overreach on agriculture.As part of the meeting’s Policy Day, Gerfen Glueck delivered a presentation discussing the growing influence of animal rights groups and related organizations that operate under misleading branding and messaging. She pointed out how these groups often use deceptive names and emotional stories to hide their real goals, while working to sway lawmakers and public policies in ways that hurt farmers, ranchers, and animal owners. She stressed the importance of clear, fact-based communication and giving agricultural advocates the tools they need to effectively fight misinformation and safeguard the future of animal agriculture.Engaging Itinerary HighlightsThe multi-day event combined policy sessions with networking and cultural experiences, including:• Meeting day with speakers and lunch at the iconic Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, located in the historic Oklahoma City Stockyards. Founded in 1910, it is an Oklahoma City landmark deeply rooted in the state’s cattle industry.• A guided docent-led tour of the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.• Meetings and planning sessions at the Hyatt Place Oklahoma City / Bricktown.• A Policy Day program featuring issue-focused working groups and expert presentations.• Collaborative sessions, leadership meetings, and a silent auction supporting AAW initiatives.About AGPROfessionalsAGPROfessionals an outcome-focused development and advocacy company that provides a broad spectrum of services to farmers, ranchers, investors, and other stakeholders in the agricultural industry across the United States.A professional problem-solving firm, we focus on achieving our clients' goals and advocating their success.AGPROfessionals, headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, has team members strategically located in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, and Idaho.About American Agri-Women (AAW)American Agri-Women (AAW) is a national coalition of women involved in farming, ranching, and agribusiness, dedicated to supporting agriculture and rural communities. For over 50 years, AAW has worked to ensure that producers' voices are heard in public policy by uniting state and commodity groups, building grassroots leadership, and promoting sound, science-based policies. Through education, collaboration, and direct engagement with policymakers, AAW enables its members to protect and promote the future of American agriculture.About The Cavalry GroupThe Cavalry Group is a national organization dedicated to defending the constitutional and private property rights of animal owners, agricultural producers, and those who work with animals. Led by President Mindy Patterson, the organization offers legal support, advocacy, and education to individuals and businesses facing unjust investigations or regulatory overreach. The Cavalry Group aims to expose misinformation, uphold due process, and protect animal ownership and agriculture from activist-driven agendas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.