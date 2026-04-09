MPLT Healthcare Recognized as a 2026 SIA Best Staffing Firm to Work For

MPLT Healthcare

MPLT Healthcare is proud to announce its recognition as one of SIA's 2026 Best Staffing Firms to Work For.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MPLT Healthcare is proud to announce its recognition as one of the 2026 Best Staffing Firms to Work For, an honor presented by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).This recognition reflects MPLT Healthcare’s continued commitment to building a people-first culture rooted in service, collaboration, and long-term relationships. As a leading locum tenens staffing firm, MPLT Healthcare specializes in connecting healthcare facilities with highly qualified physicians and advanced practice providers, while managing the full scope of logistics so clinicians can stay focused on patient care.“MPLT Healthcare has always been centered around empowering one another,” said Liz Hale, Chief Executive Officer of MPLT Healthcare. “This recognition is a direct reflection of our team and the culture we’ve built together. We are committed to creating an environment where our employees feel supported, valued, and encouraged to grow.”SIA’s Best Staffing Firms to Work For program evaluates organizations based on direct employee feedback, measuring engagement, leadership, culture, and overall workplace satisfaction. MPLT Healthcare’s inclusion on this list further reinforces its reputation as a destination employer within the healthcare staffing industry.The recognition adds to a series of recent milestones for MPLT Healthcare. The company has been consistently recognized by SIA for its performance and growth, including being named one of the Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the United States multiple times. Most recently, MPLT Healthcare climbed to #32 on SIA’s 2025 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms list.MPLT Healthcare remains focused on investing in its people, strengthening partnerships with clients and providers, and delivering high-quality staffing solutions in an evolving healthcare landscape.About MPLT HealthcareWith years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and industry commitment to help facilities meet the growing demands of today’s healthcare environment. The company specializes in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum tenens, locum-to-perm, and direct hire positions. MPLT Healthcare is built on a foundation of selfless service, a focus on quality, and a culture centered around people helping people.About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne as a division of the Crain Communications Inc international business media company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England.

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