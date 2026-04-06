AG Rayfield Announces Medicaid Fraud Charges and Convictions in Three Separate Multnomah County Cases

Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced charges against a Portland area behavioral health provider and his business for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Oregon’s Medicaid program. The Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) also secured convictions in two additional Multnomah County cases involving Medicaid fraud.

“Medicaid exists to make sure people can get the help they need – for their health, their housing, their children’s mental wellbeing,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “These cases show what’s at stake when people in positions of trust choose to exploit that system for personal gain. We will continue to hold accountable anyone who steals from Oregon’s most vulnerable residents.”

Roberto Felipe Munoz / Munoz Counseling LLC – Charged

Munoz, who owns, manages and serves as registered agent for Munoz Counseling LLC, faces eighteen felony counts including Making a False Claim for Health Care Payment, Aggravated Theft, and Aggravated Identity Theft.

MFCU prosecutors allege that between March and August 15, 2025, Munoz and Munoz Counseling submitted fraudulent claims to CareOregon to collect payments they were not entitled to. CareOregon is a partner of Health Share of Oregon, one of sixteen Coordinated Care Organizations that contracts with the Oregon Health Authority to provide care to Medicaid recipients. CareOregon referred this matter to the MFCU for investigation and cooperated fully.

NOTE: These criminal charges are merely allegations of criminal conduct and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Attorney General Rayfield announced two additional recent convictions, one against a counselor who betrayed the trust of vulnerable children and their families, and another who treated Medicaid funds meant to keep people housed and healthy as her own personal piggy bank.

Zoe Thiele-Seidenberg – Convicted

Thiele-Seidenberg was employed as a licensed children’s mental health provider at Catholic Community Services (CCS). CCS serves youth ages 5–17, offering crisis stabilization, crisis and transition services, and community-based intensive treatment. CCS discovered fraud after conducting an internal audit and referred this matter to the MFCU. On February 24, 2026, Thiele-Seidenberg pleaded guilty in Multnomah County Circuit Court to two felony counts of Making False Claims for Health Care Payment. She was sentenced to five days in jail, 36 months of supervised probation, 80 hours of community service, restitution, and surrendered her therapy license.

Haley Sanchez – Convicted

Sanchez, a former CareOregon employee, handled requests for the Health Related Services Fund (HRSF) — funds that pay for items that are traditionally uncovered by standard Medicaid, such as housing support, home safety modifications, etc. Between December 2022 and December 2023, Sanchez used her access to improperly fund gift cards for herself, family members, and a partner.

CareOregon referred this matter to the MFCU for investigation after uncovering the fraud. On February 25, 2026, Sanchez pled guilty and was sentenced to two felony counts: Theft in the First Degree and Making a False Claim for Health Care Payment. Sanchez’s sentence included 10 days of jail, 100 hours of community service and 36 months of supervised probation.

ABOUT THE MFCU

The MFCU is responsible for investigating and prosecuting billing fraud committed by Medicaid providers and abuse/neglect committed by health care providers in connection with the provision of health care services. In the last 10 years, the MFCU has obtained over 200 criminal convictions, over 80 civil settlement agreements, and recovered over $85 million.

The MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,539,396 for October 2025 through September 2026. The remaining 25%, totaling $1,634,848, is funded by the State of Oregon.

REPORT FRAUD, ABUSE & NEGLECT

• For Medicaid provider fraud, email Fraud.Referral@doj.state.or.us

• For Abuse or Neglect, call the Oregon abuse reporting hotline: 1-855-503-SAFE (7233)

• If you think someone is in danger of being hurt, call 911.