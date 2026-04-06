Move Happy Group Expands Nationwide Long-Distance Moving Services Across the U.S.

Kapolei-based Move Happy Group announces expanded long-distance moving services, connecting Hawaii customers with mainland destinations across the United States

KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KAPOLEI, HI -- Move Happy Group today announced an expansion of its long-distance moving services from its Kapolei, Hawaii hub to customers across the continental United States, responding to growing demand for reliable, full-service household and commercial relocations. The expansion strengthens the company’s position among movers in Kapolei, HI that can coordinate door-to-door service between Hawaii and mainland U.S. destinations. By broadening its long-distance capabilities, Move Happy Group aims to simplify interstate and cross-ocean relocations for families, military personnel, and businesses seeking a single point of coordination for complex moves. As part of the rollout, the company is enhancing route planning, scheduling, and customer communication processes to improve transparency, shipment tracking, and delivery timelines. The expanded services include packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, secure transportation, coordination with trusted overland and ocean carriers, and support for special handling of fragile and high-value items. Move Happy Group’s growth strategy focuses on pairing local expertise with national reach. The company’s Kapolei base allows it to serve as a logistics bridge between island communities and major mainland markets, positioning it as a dependable moving company in Kapolei, HI capable of handling both residential and commercial moves. With the nationwide expansion, the company underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance, safety standards, and clear pricing practices. As licensed movers in Kapolei, HI , Move Happy Group emphasizes proper permitting, insurance coverage, and adherence to industry best practices for interstate and long-distance transportation. Customers planning relocations to or from Hawaii, as well as mainland-only long-distance moves, can request estimates, discuss timing and routing, and review service options directly through the company’s website or by contacting its Kapolei-based team. About Move Happy Group: Move Happy Group is a professional moving and logistics provider based in Kapolei, Hawaii, specializing in local, inter-island, and long-distance relocations. The company offers comprehensive moving solutions, including packing, loading, transportation, and unloading services for residential, commercial, and military customers. By combining local knowledge with an expanding mainland network, Move Happy Group focuses on delivering dependable, compliant, and customer-focused moving experiences between Hawaii and destinations across the United States.ContactMedia Contact: Communications Department info@imovehappy.com https://imovehappy.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.