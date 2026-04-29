Priority Hospital Group's Specialty Hospital of Monroe Delivers Critical Long-Term Acute Care (LTACH) and Specialized Recovery Services for Northeast Louisiana

Specialty Hospital of Monroe represents the kind of high-quality, patient-centered care that defines Priority Hospital Group. We are equally proud of our exceptional team members” — Mark Rice

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priority Hospital Group proudly highlights the enduring legacy and vital community role of Specialty Hospital of Monroe, the region’s premier Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH) serving Northeast Louisiana and Ouachita Parish. This specialized facility is a necessary community resource, providing extended, high-acuity patient care that bridges the critical gap between traditional hospital discharge and successful long-term recovery.Under the leadership of Priority Hospital Group, Specialty Hospital focuses exclusively on treating medically complex patients who require an extended hospital stay, typically averaging 25 days or more. Key specialized services delivered by the dedicated clinical team include advanced ventilator weaning and comprehensive respiratory support, expert complex wound care, treatment for infectious diseases, and multi-system recovery programs. Originally established in 1992 as St. Francis Ambulatory Hospital, the facility earned Medicare certification as one of the region’s first long-term acute care hospitals on July 1, 1995, and continues today as a crucial hospital-within-a-hospital inside St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.“Specialty Hospital of Monroe represents the kind of high-quality, patient-centered care that defines Priority Hospital Group. We are equally proud of the exceptional team members whose long-standing commitment has made this level of specialized care possible for decades,” said Mark Rice, President, Priority Hospital Group.The consistently high level of care is a direct reflection of the hospital’s experienced workforce. Approximately 20% of employees have served 15 years or more, demonstrating remarkable dedication, continuity, and deep expertise in treating complex, long-term conditions.Employees with 30+ Years of Service:• Pamela Piro, Administrative Assistant• Glenda Manuel, CNA• Sharon Johnson, Therapy Tech• Patricia Boyce, CNA• James Floyes, Respiratory Therapist• Loree “Jeanette” Schorr, RN Case Manager• Annette Kavanaugh, Unit Secretary• Joseph Sievers, Respiratory Therapist (PRN)Employees with 20+ Years of Service:• Joanne Ellis, CNA• Lissa McDonald, Physical Therapist• Jerry Rogers, RN• Kyle Smiley, RN• Lashandra Minnifield, RN• Alisa Price, Respiratory TherapistEmployees with 15–20 Years of Service:• Larry Spears, LPN• Angela “Denise” Eubanks, RN• Cleta Munholland, Administrator• Scott Greenwood, Therapy Director• Tamica May, Pharmacy Director• Elizabeth Swanner, Dietician (PRN)• Pamela Chappell (PRN)• Donna Evans, Dietician (PRN)• Rebecca Leaumont (PRN)Through decades of growth and evolving healthcare needs, Specialty Hospital remains a trusted provider of long-term acute care services, advancing its mission of delivering specialized, compassionate care to patients across the region.About Priority Hospital GroupPriority Hospital Group is an inpatient, post-acute care hospital management company specializing in long-term acute care and physical rehabilitation services. Priority Hospital Group operates multiple facilities across Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas, providing advanced care for patients with complex medical needs, including ventilator management, advanced wound care, infectious disease treatment, and physical rehabilitation. Priority Hospital Group is committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care while strengthening the healthcare continuum in the communities it serves.

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