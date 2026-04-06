NinjaTech AI Honored For Best Product or Service in AI at the 30th Annual Webby Awards

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NinjaTech AI announced today that it has been honored for Best Product or Service in AI Features & Innovation in the 30th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Joanne Jang (General Manager, OpenAI Labs), Tekedra Mawakana (Co-Chief Executive Officer, Waymo), Walton Goggins (Actor and Filmmaker), Kim Larson (Global Managing Director & Head of Creators, YouTube), Bob Carrigan (CEO, Audible), Kinney Edwards (Global Head of Creative Lab, TikTok), Manuel "Manolo" Arroyo (EVP & Global Chief Marketing Officer, The Coca-Cola Company), Alex Schultz (VP Analytics & Chief Marketing Officer, Meta), Tiffany Rolfe (Chair & Global Chief Creative Officer, R/GA), Todd Kaplan (Chief Marketing Officer, Kraft Heinz), Paris Hilton (Creator), Garry Tan (President & Chief Executive Officer, Y Combinator), Tyler Bahl (Chief Marketing Officer, Activision), and Paula Kerger (President & CEO, PBS).NinjaTech AI's flagship product, SuperNinja , is an autonomous AI workforce platform that goes far beyond traditional chatbots. Unlike single-agent AI tools, SuperNinja provides teams of specialized, context-aware AI employees — including researchers, developers, analysts, and designers — each running on dedicated cloud computers. These AI employees collaborate with one another and with human teams in real-time through platforms like Slack, executing complex tasks end to end over days, weeks, or even months. From deep research and full-stack application development to process automation and content creation, SuperNinja delivers finished results — not just answers."Honorees like NinjaTech AI are redefining what's possible on the Internet, pushing creativity and innovation forward in bold and unexpected ways," said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. "As we celebrate the 30th Annual Webby Awards, being recognized as an Honoree from nearly 13,000 entries is an incredible achievement and a true testament to the impact of their work.""We are honored to be recognized by The Webby Awards alongside some of the most innovative companies in AI," said Armand Sanchez, representing NinjaTech AI. "This recognition validates our vision of building autonomous AI workforces that don't just assist — they execute. SuperNinja is fundamentally changing the way teams work by providing AI employees that collaborate, adapt, and deliver real results. We're proud to be at the forefront of this transformation."

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