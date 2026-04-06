Governor Hochul Encourages Students to Complete Their FAFSA During April’s Financial Aid Awareness Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring April 2026 as Financial Aid Awareness Month in New York State, reaffirming the state’s commitment to breaking down barriers to higher education. This year’s campaign, titled “You Belong,” aims to equip students and families with the tools and resources needed to navigate the financial aid process, emphasizing that there’s a college for everyone in New York State.

“New York is dedicated to empowering every student with access to higher education,” Governor Hochul said. “By expanding financial aid resources and introducing innovative tools, we’re not just helping students and families maximize financial aid, we are investing in their future. During Financial Aid Awareness Month, I encourage every student to complete their FAFSA and TAP applications and take full advantage of the resources available to support their success and ease the financial burden of college.”

New York’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness and provide support resulted in over 155,000 students completing the FAFSA, and 45,020 submitting a NYS TAP application during Financial Aid Awareness Month in 2025. This milestone represents a significant step forward in helping students secure the financial aid they need to achieve their educational goals.

New York's Financial Aid Milestones

Building on Governor Hochul’s landmark expansion of TAP and her launch of the universal FAFSA completion initiative, beginning with the graduating class of 2025, New York is now ranked 6th in the nation for FAFSA submissions. This milestone reflects the state’s ongoing effort to close the financial aid gap and ensure students have access to the resources they need for higher education.

The expansion of TAP, made possible with the support of the legislature, has introduced transformative changes, including raising the minimum award from $500 to $1,000 and increasing the maximum income eligibility. These enhancements have driven significant growth in TAP applications overall, underscoring the impact of the changes. For the 2024-25 academic year, New York students submitted 433,461 TAP applications. While applications for the 2025-26 academic year remain open until June 30, 2026, the number has already climbed to 473,233, reflecting that New York is meeting the demand for financial support. FAFSA submissions have also risen steadily, with 1,303,628 applications submitted for the 2024-25 academic year and 1,397,473 submissions already received for the 2025-26 academic year.

New Tools and Support Help Students and Families Navigate Financial Aid

Throughout April the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) will host over two dozen events to help students and families understand the financial aid available to them and navigate the FAFSA and TAP application processes. These events will provide one-on-one support, expert guidance and resources to maximize financial aid opportunities. CUNY launched a Financial Literacy Video Series for Students and the student financial services resource centers across CUNY campuses are open to provide one-on-one in-person or virtual assistance.

As part of its continued efforts to improve access to financial aid information and support, HESC launched new tools and enhanced services designed to support students, counselors, financial aid professionals and partners. These include:

Financial Aid Navigator: A step-by-step tool that guides students through a series of questions about their academic plans, residency, and household information to generate a personalized list of New York State financial aid programs they may be eligible for, including grants, scholarships and tuition assistance opportunities.

A step-by-step tool that guides students through a series of questions about their academic plans, residency, and household information to generate a personalized list of New York State financial aid programs they may be eligible for, including grants, scholarships and tuition assistance opportunities. FAFSA Completion Dashboard: An interactive dashboard that provides a monthly snapshot of FAFSA completion rates among New York’s high school seniors and serves as a key tool for tracking progress statewide. Users can compare New York’s cumulative completion rate to the national average and explore data at the high school, school district, regional and legislative district levels to support targeted outreach and student success efforts.

An interactive dashboard that provides a monthly snapshot of FAFSA completion rates among New York’s high school seniors and serves as a key tool for tracking progress statewide. Users can compare New York’s cumulative completion rate to the national average and explore data at the high school, school district, regional and legislative district levels to support targeted outreach and student success efforts. Modernized Call Center: HESC enhanced its call center operations, ensuring students and families have the opportunity to connect directly with representatives, eliminating the need for appointments, and making it easier to get timely answers to financial aid questions. Students wishing to speak with HESC can call 1-888-NYSHESC (1-888-697-4372).

Financial Aid Scholarships Available for Students

Governor Hochul continues her commitment to preparing New York’s future workforce for high-need job areas through scholarship opportunities.

Applications are now open for the NYS Masters in Education Teacher Incentive Scholarship as well as the NYS Math and Science Teaching Incentive Programfor the 2026-27 academic year. These programs aim to support students pursuing careers in education, particularly in math and science teaching fields which are essential to addressing workforce shortages and shaping the next generation of workers. Additionally, applications remain open for the NYS STEM Incentive Program, which is open to eligible students in the top 10 percent of their graduating class who are interested in entering high-demand science, technology, engineering and math professions.

Students attending college for the 2025-26 or 2026-27 academic years can apply for TAP through June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2027, respectively. Students should also complete their FAFSA by the same deadline.

Students who do not meet citizenship or residency requirements can apply for NYS financial aid through the NYS DREAM Act.

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation Acting President Doris Gonzalez said, “Financial Aid Awareness Month is a powerful reminder of the resources available to help students achieve their dreams of higher education. With new tools, and personalized support, we are making it easier than ever for students and families to navigate the financial aid process. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued support and commitment to putting education at the forefront of her agenda, we’re breaking down barriers and ensuring that every student in New York has the opportunity to succeed.”

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Financial Aid Awareness Month is a reminder that while potential exists in every community, access to opportunity does not always follow. At the New York State Education Department, we are working to close that gap by ensuring every student, regardless of zip code or family income, has access to the resources and support needed to pursue higher education. Financial aid is a pathway to possibility and economic mobility. By expanding awareness, simplifying access, and centering equity in our efforts, we are empowering students to see themselves in college, access the support available to them, and step confidently toward a future filled with opportunity.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “During Financial Aid Awareness Month, SUNY is reinforcing our commitment to affordable excellence in higher education by providing students and their families with the support they need to pursue their college degree. New York State provides important financial aid opportunities, and we encourage more New Yorkers to take advantage and apply today. I thank Governor Hochul for highlighting financial support efforts for New York students, and for investing in the next generation of New York leaders.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Financial aid is crucial to ensuring an excellent SUNY education is accessible and affordable for generations of New Yorkers, and today nearly 55 percent of our full-time resident students attend without paying tuition. Our thanks to Governor Hochul and our State Legislature for continuing to champion initiatives that help our students thrive.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “At CUNY, financial aid is an indispensable driver of equity and opportunity. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul and sustained investments by New York State, more than 70 percent of our students pay no tuition, and nearly 80 percent graduate without debt. Financial Aid Awareness Month underscores the importance of ensuring that students and families complete the FAFSA and TAP applications, so their college dreams remain affordable and attainable.”

Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities President Lola W. Brabham said, “Ensuring students can access and understand financial aid is essential to protecting opportunity. We applaud Governor Hochul and the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation for prioritizing financial aid awareness and expanding critical tools that help students navigate an increasingly complex process. The rise in FAFSA and TAP applications shows strong momentum — but we must continue to meet students where they are and ensure no one is left behind due to lack of information or support. New York’s private, not-for-profit colleges stand ready to partner in these efforts and help students turn financial aid into real opportunity.”

Association of Private Colleges President Donna S. Gurnett said, “Financial Aid Awareness Month serves as a great reminder to New Yorkers that they are not alone when it comes to planning for college. APC is committed to working with Governor Hochul, HESC leaders and our partners in government and across the four higher education sectors to promote the many resources and tools that can help students and families navigate FAFSA and TAP successfully. By working together, we can ensure more students have access to essential aid and feel prepared to take the next step.”

Enhancing New York Student Borrower Support Campaign

As the federal financial aid landscape evolves, New York is taking proactive steps to address the challenges faced by student borrowers. With federal changes to student loan policies set to take effect in 2026, including the elimination of existing repayment options and new limits on loan access, navigating the borrowing process has become increasingly complex. Recognizing the urgency of these changes, Governor Hochul is expanding services through the Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program (EDCAP) to provide critical support and guidance to borrowers.

EDCAP — New York’s first-in-the-nation student loan consumer assistance program, which has saved New Yorkers $54 million since its inception in 2019 — will launch an aggressive campaign to reach, assist, and educate thousands of delinquent or soon-to-be-delinquent student loan borrowers by partnering directly with colleges and universities, with a focus on public institutions, to deploy a robust triage model that combines webinars, self-paced tools, and one-on-one counseling. The Department of Financial Services will also develop a new education program to inform individuals about predatory lending and provide additional consumer outreach efforts. Together, these actions will help student borrowers comply with evolving rules, access support services to exit and recover from delinquency, and avoid predatory lending schemes.

For more information on all New York State grants, scholarships and loan forgiveness programs and events visit hesc.ny.gov.