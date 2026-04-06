Marketing Expert and Crime Novelist Identifies Missing Link of How Authors Promote

The ME Factor: Your Secret Weapon for Author Visibility by Lisa Towles, published April 8, 2026 by Indies United Publishing. Available on Amazon and major book retailers worldwide.

The ME Factor — the permission authors have never been given to reveal their unique self as their most powerful competitive advantage.

Towles has created a system that helps authors understand who they are, what they offer, and why that matters. This book is pure gold.” — Leo Bottary, Author of Peernovation 365

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Expert and Veteran Crime Novelist Identifies the Missing Link in How Authors Promote ThemselvesWhat's Missing? Their ME Factor.With an estimated four million new books entering the market annually, author promotion has become a litany of gimmicks — tactics that teach authors to be someone else, hiding behind a popularity-veil in pursuit of Instagram views and TikTok shares. The ME Factor: Your Secret Weapon for Author Visibility turns all of that on its side. Lisa Towles — an award-winning crime novelist with 14 published books, an MBA in IT Management, and 18 years in Fortune 500 corporate communications and marketing — has written the framework authors have been missing. Published today by Indies United Publishing, The ME Factor finally gives authors a systematic, identity-first path to being seen and recognized — in one of the most crowded markets in the world. How? By being themselves.Unlike books that open with tactics, The ME Factor begins with identity. Towles introduces the ME Factor formula — a process for defining authentic author positioning — then guides readers through brand and positioning to see where they fit in the market, audience analysis to identify their key readers, market intelligence to plan how to reach them, platform refinement, and sustainability practices to stay true to their goals without burning out. The result translates business-grade marketing thinking into tools authors can actually use, without abandoning who they are in the process.What sets this book apart is that its structure is as relevant as its concept. Every chapter is built around five sections: What, Why, How, Calibration, and a Workroom section to put it into practice. This structure makes marketing feel accessible, builds confidence, and replaces fear with a sense of empowerment. It is a complete implementation system, not a pre-publishing checklist.The ME Factor speaks directly to three audiences long underserved by existing author marketing books: self-published authors overwhelmed by tactics without strategy, traditionally published authors seeking to grow their platforms beyond what a publisher provides, and business executives who bring professional credibility but need a framework to bring their expertise to their target readers.Towles, primarily known for her sophisticated crime thrillers, brings a rare combination of credentials to the first nonfiction book she's written in twenty years. Her corporate career included roles at IBM and Western Digital, where she translated complex business objectives into market differentiation and measurable results. She is also a working crime novelist with 40-plus literary awards and three Amazon Kindle Number 1 Bestsellers, who has navigated small presses, academic publishers, hybrid models, traditional deals, and self-publishing from the inside. The ME Factor itself has already earned a Literary Titan Gold Award. That dual identity — strategist and practitioner — shapes every chapter."Most author marketing advice starts with platforms and promotions," says Towles. "The ME Factor starts with you — your identity, your voice, your unfair advantage. That's what makes you not just visible, but memorable to the readers who matter most.""Towles has created a system that helps authors understand who they are, what they offer, and why that matters. This book is pure gold." — Leo Bottary, Founder of Peernovation, Author of Peernovation 365Title: The ME Factor: Your Secret Weapon for Author VisibilityAuthor: Lisa TowlesPublisher: Indies United PublishingFormats: Kindle and PaperbackPages: 346 — substantially more comprehensive than most author marketing books on the market todayAvailable from major book retailers worldwideWebsite: storyimpactconsulting.comFor Lisa Towles' award-winning crime thrillers, visit lisatowles.com About the Author: Lisa Towles is an Oakland-based crime novelist, marketing expert, and book coach. Her Story Impact Consulting practice helps authors build authentic visibility through identity-first marketing strategy. She holds an MBA in IT Management, brings 18 years of Fortune 500 experience, and is the author of 14 award-winning thrillers. She is a member of Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime, and International Thriller Writers.Contact: Lisa Towles — lisamarietowles@gmail.com

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