Renowned designer Pol Theis featured in Nicole England's Bestselling Book ART IN RESIDENCE

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Pol Theis, has made a remarkable appearance in acclaimed photographer Nicole England's latest high-end bestselling coffee table book, titled "ART IN RESIDENCE.”

I am extremely honored to be featured in such a tasteful coffee table book. Nicole has a very unique eye and the talent to feature designs in an extremely personalized manner.” — Pol Theis

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ART IN RESIDENCE transports readers to a world where homes are not just functional spaces but curated environments that narrate stories of creativity, culture, and personal identity. Through England's exceptional photography, the book explores extraordinary residences around the globe, where the art housed within these spaces becomes as integral to the architecture as it is to the overall design.From an artist's industrial studio in New York to a modern coastal retreat in Victoria, Australia, these dwellings share a common thread: they are home to exceptional and thought-provoking art. However, the book goes beyond simply highlighting the occupants; it delves into the very essence of what makes these spaces truly exceptional.Some interiors feature modern art collections spanning the globe, while others reflect a lifetime of collecting deeply personal objects. "ART IN RESIDENCE" offers readers a captivating glimpse into 22 architecturally rich homes, meticulously captured through England's award-winning lens. Each home is accompanied by intimate and soulful interviews with the homeowners, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the creative process and the personal stories behind these extraordinary spaces.

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