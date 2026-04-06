Attorney General Brenna Bird Celebrates Win for Iowa Parents after Court Decisions

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird celebrated two landmark rulings by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals today, which vacated the preliminary injunction entered against Senate File 496. The court’s decisions reinstate Iowa’s ability to enforce the law, marking a significant victory for parental rights and local control in education.

The 2023 law prohibits sexually explicit books and materials in school libraries. It also requires schools to prioritize age-appropriate instruction and prohibits instruction relating to gender identity or sexual orientation in kindergarten through 6th grade. Finally, the law ensures that parents are informed and involved in significant decisions regarding their child’s wellbeing at school.

The law has been blocked since March of 2025 due to litigation.

“This is a huge win for Iowa parents,” said Attorney General Bird. “Parents should always know that school is a safe place for their children to learn, not be concerned they are being indoctrinated with inappropriate sexual materials and philosophies. I am grateful that our law protecting children was upheld today.”

Read the full decisions here and here.

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For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov