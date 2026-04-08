Priority Hospital Group's Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Beaumont, Texas Announces Milestones

Priority Hospital Group's Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Texas Announces Retirement of Longtime Leader Tracy Patten and Honors Key Employee Milestones

Our teams are dedicated to improving outcomes for medically complex patients while strengthening partnerships with providers and families throughout the region.” — Mark Rice

BEAUMONT, LA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priority Hospital Group proudly recognizes a significant leadership milestone at its facility, Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital, a premier long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) in Beaumont, Texas. Director of Business Development Tracy Patten announces her retirement after 17 years of dedicated service to the Southeast Texas healthcare community.Patten’s retirement marks the conclusion of an impactful career that has helped shape the delivery of specialized post-acute care services across the Beaumont-Port Arthur region. Since joining Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in 2009, she has served as a key driver of strategic growth, patient access, and provider engagement for the Priority Hospital Group network.In her role as Director of Business Development, Patten played an instrumental part in expanding awareness and utilization of specialized recovery services, including long-term acute care, complex medical management, and advanced rehabilitation support. Her commitment to building strong, trust-based relationships with physicians, case managers, and healthcare partners significantly strengthened the regional continuum of care.“Tracy’s dedication has been crucial to the success of our long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) in Beaumont, Texas,” said Mark Rice, President of Priority Hospital Group. “She ensured our medically complex patients received the specialized post-acute care they needed. Her work strengthened our presence across the Southeast Texas healthcare community. We are incredibly grateful for her service and wish her continued success and fulfillment in this next chapter.”Recognizing Clinical Leadership and Employee Service MilestonesIn addition to honoring Patten’s retirement, Priority Hospital Group and Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital proudly recognize several key team members celebrating significant service anniversaries:• David Tran, Director of Pharmacy — 15 years of service• Nancy Rodriguez, Director of Respiratory — 10 years of service• Christina Watkins, Director of Quality, Employee Health, and Emergency Preparedness — 10 years of service“These anniversaries showcase the stability of our clinical leadership team dedicated to high-quality care,” said Rice. “At Priority Hospital Group, we remain committed to a culture where our experienced healthcare professionals drive exceptional outcomes for patients with complex recovery needs.”Commitment to Excellence in Specialized Post-Acute CareAs part of Priority Hospital Group’s network of long-term acute care hospitals and rehabilitation services, Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital continues to play a vital role in serving patients with medically complex needs throughout Southeast Texas.“Priority Hospital Group remains focused on delivering specialized, patient-centered care across every community we serve,” Rice added. “Our teams are dedicated to improving outcomes for medically complex patients while strengthening partnerships with providers and families throughout the region.”Priority Hospital Group continues to specialize in high-acuity services like ventilator management and weaning, complex wound care, infectious disease treatment, and advanced rehabilitation services—ensuring patients receive the highest level of care during recovery.About Priority Hospital GroupPriority Hospital Group is an inpatient, post-acute care hospital management organization operating long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs) and inpatient rehabilitation. The organization specializes in treating medically complex patients requiring extended hospitalization and advanced clinical care. With a mission to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care, Priority Hospital Group partners with healthcare providers and communities to improve recovery outcomes and enhance the continuum of care.

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