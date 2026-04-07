Memory Mark Spirits Launches in West Michigan—Making Custom, Giftable Liquor for Businesses, Events, and Individuals

A streamlined process—from idea to bottle—for corporate teams, clubs, weddings, fundraisers, and hosts.

“People want gifts and experiences that feel genuinely thoughtful—something that reflects their story, their brand, their community.” — Michael Jefferies, Founder of Memory Mark Spirits

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memory Mark Spirits today announced the launch of its custom and private-label spirits studio, helping organizations and individuals create premium, giftable spirits with a clear, guided process—without the typical complexity of sourcing customized alcoholic beverages.From label concept to the finished bottle, Memory Mark provides hands-on support through each step—helping clients select the spirit, shape the presentation, and bring a gift or occasion to life in a way that feels personal and elevated.“People want gifts and experiences that feel genuinely thoughtful—something that reflects their story, their brand, their community,” said Michael Jefferies, Founder of Memory Mark Spirits. “We built Memory Mark to make the process simple, creative, and high-touch from start to finish.”Memory Mark Spirits launches amid a changing spirits landscape, where increased bourbon supply is creating new opportunities for buyers. The result: custom-labeled spirits can be more attainable than in years past, opening the door for more organizations, events, and groups to create a premium bottle that feels bespoke—without pricing that’s out of reach.Memory Mark works with:-Businesses looking to elevate client gifting and VIP relationships-Clubs and hospitality groups creating house or event bottles-Wedding couples seeking a signature, meaningful keepsake-Fundraisers and organizations aiming to offer supporters something memorable-Hosts who want a standout bottle for holidays, reunions, and milestonesTo learn more or start a project, visit memorymarkspirits.com . Minimum budgets are $6,000.

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