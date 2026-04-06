Williams Hart & Boundas Partner Sean McCarthy Named to National Trial Lawyers: Top 100

Sean McCarthy, Partner at Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP Sean McCarthy's The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 badge Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP Logo

Sean McCarthy of Williams Hart & Boundas joins The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 in Texas, recognized for top-tier advocacy and multi-million dollar results.

Securing recovery for those injured by negligence remains our primary focus, and being named to the Top 100 strengthens our ability to advocate for our clients on a national stage.” — Sean McCarthy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP is proud to announce that Partner Sean McCarthy has been selected for inclusion in The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100. This invitation-only honor is extended to a select group of preeminent civil plaintiff trial lawyers from each state who meet stringent qualifications for reputation, influence, and trial results.A veteran and former officer in the United States Air Force, McCarthy brings a disciplined and tenacious approach to his legal practice. His work at Williams Hart & Boundas spans a wide range of complex civil litigation, where he has earned a reputation as a trusted advocate who secures significant results in both state and federal courts."This recognition reflects our firm’s commitment to representing individuals and businesses in complex litigation," said McCarthy. "Securing recovery for those injured by negligence remains our primary focus, and being named to the Top 100 strengthens our ability to advocate for our clients on a national stage."McCarthy’s selection to the Top 100 is supported by a history of high-stakes advocacy and significant career results. These include a $25,000,000 settlement secured for a construction company in a breach of contract suit against a pipeline company; an $18,500,000 settlement for an individual who suffered severe brain damage following a pipe explosion in a tugboat engine room; and a $15,000,000 jury verdict against the driver of a company vehicle who struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk.A graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and the University of Houston Law Center—where he served as Editor of the Houston Law Review and was inducted into the Order of the Coif—McCarthy has been consistently recognized by his peers. He has been named to the Texas Super Lawyers list annually since 2020, following five consecutive years as a Texas Rising Star.The inclusion of McCarthy in The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 highlights the firm's focus on trial-ready representation. Williams Hart & Boundas continues to provide veteran legal services for those impacted by industrial accidents, commercial vehicle collisions, and complex business disputes.For additional information on this selection, visit the Williams Hart & Boundas blog or check out McCarthy’s member profile via The National Trial Lawyers.About Williams Hart & Boundas, LLPWilliams Hart & Boundas, LLP is a Houston-based powerhouse trial firm serving clients across Texas and nationwide, led by founding legend John Eddie Williams, Jr. and name partners Jim Hart and John Boundas – an elite team of trial lawyers who have recovered over $24 billion for the injured. Known as the go-to lawyers for 18-wheeler wrecks, the firm also dominates cases involving oil field explosions, crane collapses, and maritime Jones Act claims. This courtroom mastery is rooted in a long history of representing union members and construction trades, maintaining a fierce advocacy for the labor community. Their record-shattering results include a $117 million wrongful death verdict against a chemical plant, a $76 million win against a drug manufacturer, and a $15 million trucking verdict. This reputation is backed by a leadership team that holds Board Certifications in Personal Injury Trial Law and Labor and Employment Law, alongside AV Preeminent ratings and Texas Super Lawyers recognition. By offering free consultations and working on a contingency fee basis, they provide access to top-tier representation at no upfront cost. When stakes are life-altering, don’t settle for a settlement mill – choose the trial lawyers who set the standard in personal injury and mass torts.Legal Disclaimer: The information in this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Not certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization unless otherwise noted in the attorney's individual biography. Principal office located in Houston, Texas.

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