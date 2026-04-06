Surface Tech Welcomes Veteran Washington Policy Strategist Chris McCannell, Advancing TaxpayerFirst Infrastructure

Chris McCannell Surface Tech Advisory Board

As the Highway Trust Fund faces pressure, Surface-Tech adds top infrastructure lobbyist Chris McCannell to make the case for longer-lasting roads.

At a moment when Washington is focused on getting more value from every infrastructure dollar, having Chris's depth of relationships and legislative track record is a genuine strategic advantage.” — Jason Martin

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surface Tech Welcomes Veteran Washington Policy Strategist Chris McCannell to Advisory Board, Advancing Taxpayer-First Infrastructure Mission

GrayRobinson's Chris McCannell joins Surface Tech's Advisory Board, bringing 20 years of Hill experience behind the company's ARCA (Aramid Reinforced Composite Asphalt) technology.

Surface Tech, the leading producer of aramid fiber-reinforced asphalt, today announced the appointment of Chris McCannell, Deputy Managing Director of GrayRobinson's Washington, D.C. office, to its Advisory Board. McCannell's addition strengthens Surface Tech's capabilities across the full spectrum of its mission — from advanced material science to field implementation to federal policy — with a singular focus: ensuring that every dollar of taxpayer infrastructure investment goes further and lasts longer.

Putting Taxpayers First: The Case for Smarter Infrastructure Spending

America's roads represent the largest sustained public investment in the nation's history — yet infrastructure spending has long prioritized upfront cost over long-term performance, forcing taxpayers to pay for the same roads again and again. With the Highway Trust Fund under structural fiscal pressure, the question is no longer simply how much we invest, but how wisely we invest it. Surface Tech was built to answer that question.

ARCA: The Technology That Redefines What's Possible

ARCA — (Aramid Reinforced Composite Asphalt) for America — incorporates high-tensile-strength aramid fibers directly into asphalt mixtures using existing equipment and paving processes, transforming standard pavement into a reinforced composite that resists cracking, rutting, and fatigue failure. The result: longer-lasting roads, fewer maintenance cycles, and measurable lifecycle savings per taxpayer dollar. ARCA has been deployed across hundreds of projects at state DOTs and municipal agencies globally and carries ASTM-compliant performance standards and an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD).

From Technology to Implementation to the Hill: A Complete Platform

Surface Tech operates across the full infrastructure value chain — from R&D and field implementation to government relations and policy advocacy. Chris McCannell's appointment elevates that platform at the policy level, ensuring ARCA's proven benefits are recognized, specified, and funded where decisions get made.

Chris McCannell: A Proven Voice for Infrastructure on the Hill

Chris McCannell is Deputy Managing Director of GrayRobinson’s Washington, D.C. office. With more than 20 years at the intersection of infrastructure and tax policy, he is one of Washington’s most respected bipartisan policy strategists — known for delivering results on major public policy initiatives.

At GrayRobinson, Chris advises leading national trade associations including the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA), Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), and NATSO. He is widely recognized for bipartisan engagement and his role shaping landmark legislation: the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (2021), the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2017), and H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill (2025).

Before GrayRobinson, Chris led APCO Worldwide’s Washington government relations practice and served as a director at Quinn Gillespie and Associates. His Capitol Hill career spans Chief of Staff to Rep. Michael E. McMahon; Chief of Staff and Floor Assistant to Rep. Joseph Crowley (Ways and Means Committee, former Chair of the Democratic Caucus); and Press Secretary to Rep. Steny H. Hoyer.

“Chris understands where policy gets made and how to move it,” said Jason Martin, Chief Marketing Officer of Surface Tech. “At a moment when Washington is rightly focused on getting more value from every infrastructure dollar, having an advisor with his depth of relationships and legislative track record is a genuine strategic advantage. ARCA delivers a better road. Chris helps us make sure the right people know it.”

“The infrastructure investment conversation in Washington has never been more consequential,” said Chris McCannell. “Taxpayers deserve to know that the dollars flowing through the Highway Trust Fund are being spent on materials and technologies that actually perform. Surface Tech’s ARCA platform is exactly the kind of evidence-based solution that should be at the center of that conversation, and I’m proud to help advance it.”

Surface-Tech Advisory Board

Chris McCannell joins a distinguished Advisory Board that brings together expertise in infrastructure engineering, construction materials, finance, and public policy. Current members include:

R. Buzz Powell, Ph.D., P.E. | Technical Director, Asphalt Pavement Alliance

The founding Technical Director of the Asphalt Pavement Alliance, Dr. Powell previously spent 24 years at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) as Research Professor, Associate Director, and founding Test Track Manager. Ph.D., Civil Engineering, Auburn University.

Collin Browning | Director, Trade Expansion — Civil/Sitework, White Cap

Collin leads trade expansion for civil and sitework at White Cap, one of the nation’s largest specialty construction distributors. His background in technical sales, specification development, and contractor relationships gives Surface-Tech a front-line perspective on how infrastructure products move from spec to installation.

Amy Miller, P.E. | President, Asphalt Contractors Association of Florida

Amy is President of the Asphalt Contractors Association of Florida (ACAF). Previously, she was National Director of the Asphalt Pavement Alliance and VP of Member and Industry Alliances at NAPA. She is the founder of Women of Asphalt and a licensed P.E. in Florida.

Chris McCannell | Deputy Managing Director, GrayRobinson Washington, D.C.

Infrastructure and tax policy strategist with more than 20 years of bipartisan experience. Strategic advisor to NAPA, NSSGA, AED, and NATSO. Key architect of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (2021), Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2017), and H.R. 1 (2025). Former Chief of Staff to Reps. Joseph Crowley and Michael E. McMahon; Press Secretary to Rep. Steny H. Hoyer.



About Surface Tech

Surface Tech is the leading manufacturer of ARCA (Aramid Reinforced Composite Asphalt). The platform delivers proven asphalt pavement reinforcement that extends service life, reduces lifecycle costs, and maximizes return on infrastructure investment. Surface Tech works directly with state and local transportation agencies, engineering firms, asphalt producers and contractors globally.

For more information, visit www.surface-tech.com or contact jason.martin@surface-tech.com



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