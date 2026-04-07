Marbella Films Seeks Corporate Sponsorships for Groundbreaking Feature Film

Seconds From Eternity Movie Poster

Marbella Films announced today that it is actively seeking corporate sponsorships for its upcoming groundbreaking feature film, "Seconds from Eternity."

Seconds from Eternity is more than a racing story it is a tribute to the innovation, courage, and dedication of emergency medical professionals.” — Doug Mazell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Seconds from Eternity” – The True Story Behind Modern Emergency Medicine

Marbella Films announced today that it is actively seeking corporate sponsorships for its upcoming groundbreaking feature film "Seconds from Eternity."

The film reveals the powerful true story of how all racing events became the unlikely birthplace of modern paramedic medicine. It expose how life-saving medical techniques, tools, and protocols including the Jaws of Life, rapid extrication methods, helicopter emergency transport, and critical trauma care were pioneered under extreme conditions to save injured race car drivers, eventually becoming the foundation of today’s 911 emergency medical system used worldwide.

Marbella Films is now inviting partnerships from organizations across the emergency medical services sector, including:

Ambulance manufacturers

Ambulance service providers

Hospital Emergency Departments

Urgent Care centers and networks

Paramedic training schools and EMS education programs

https://www.marbella-films.com/sponsors

“Seconds from Eternity is more than a racing story it is a tribute to the innovation, courage, and dedication of emergency medical professionals,” said Doug Mazell, Writer, Director, and Producer of the film. “We believe companies and institutions that work every day to save lives should be part of telling this important origin story.”

Sponsorship opportunities include logo placement in the end credits, association with all marketing and promotional materials, social media features, and invitations to private screenings and industry events. Tax-deductible sponsorship options may be available depending on the structure and the sponsor’s tax situation.

Organizations interested in learning more about sponsorship packages are encouraged to contact Marbella Films directly.

About Marbella Films:

Marbella Films is an independent production company founded by writer-director Doug Mazell, dedicated to creating compelling, character-driven stories based on true events.

Media Contact:

Doug Mazell

Producer / Director

Marbella Films

http://www.marbella-films.com

Email: doug@marbella-films.com

Phone 562-866-7662

Seconds from Eternity is the story of humans who required so much stimulation they neglected to understand the consequences until it was too late.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.