Performance Knitted Fabrics Market Hit $12.9 Bn by 2035 at 4.6% CAGR with Milliken, Toray, Glen Raven, Invista, Unifi

Performance Knitted Fabrics Market is segmented by Fiber, End Use, Technology, and Region. Forecast for 2026 to 2036.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global performance knitted fabrics market is valued at USD 8.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.58 billion in 2026, expanding to USD 13.45 billion by 2036 at a CAGR of 4.60%.For Details Deep insights, Please Request A sample report for Free: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8253 The market is set for sustained growth, supported by rising demand for high-performance textiles in sportswear, outdoor apparel, and medical applications, alongside evolving consumer expectations around comfort, durability, and functionality.Executive Summary: Market DynamicsPerformance knitted fabrics are transitioning from premium product enhancements to baseline material requirements across global apparel supply chains.Driven by:Expanding athleisure trendsStringent sportswear performance standardsGrowth in regulated textile categoriesBrands are increasingly specifying fabrics with:Moisture managementBreathabilityStretch and recoveryAntimicrobial and thermal propertiesThis shift is redefining procurement, with engineered textile performance now a mandatory specification rather than a differentiator.Key Market Segments & Share AnalysisBy Fabric TypeWeft Knitted Fabrics – ~58% share (dominant)Warp Knitted FabricsWeft knitting leads due to its:FlexibilityComfortSuitability for athleisure and sportswear applicationsBy MaterialPolyester-Based Fabrics – ~46% shareNylonCotton BlendsSpandex/Elastane BlendsPolyester dominates due to:DurabilityMoisture-wicking capabilitiesCost-effectivenessBy ApplicationSportswear & Activewear – ~42% shareOutdoor ApparelMedical TextilesCasual/Athleisure WearSportswear leads, driven by increasing global participation in fitness and outdoor activities.Demand Drivers & Growth Catalysts1. Growth of Athleisure and Active Lifestyle TrendsConsumers increasingly demand apparel that blends performance with everyday comfort.2. Tightening Performance Testing StandardsRegulated categories such as sportswear and medical textiles require:Verified durabilityFunctional performanceCompliance with technical standards3. Innovation in Textile EngineeringAdvanced knitting technologies enable:Lightweight structuresEnhanced breathabilityImproved stretch and recovery4. Expansion of Medical Textile ApplicationsPerformance fabrics are being adopted in:Compression garmentsSurgical textilesRehabilitation wear5. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly MaterialsGrowing demand for:Recycled fibersLow-impact textile productionSupply Chain & Value Chain (Who Supplies Whom)Upstream (Raw Materials):Synthetic fiber producers (polyester, nylon)Natural fiber suppliers (cotton blends)Elastomer manufacturersMidstream (Fabric Manufacturers):Toray IndustriesTeijin LimitedHyosung CorporationReliance IndustriesNike Textile Supply Chain PartnersThese players produce engineered knitted fabrics with specific performance attributes.Downstream (End Users):Apparel brandsSportswear companiesMedical textile manufacturersRetail and e-commerce channels👉 Key Insight: The market is evolving toward collaborative product development, where brands and fabric manufacturers co-design materials tailored to performance specifications.Pricing Trends & Margin OutlookPricing influenced by:Raw material costs (polyester, elastane)Fabric engineering complexityFunctional enhancementsPremium pricing for:Multi-functional fabricsSustainable and recycled materials👉 Trend: Shift toward value-based pricing, where performance features justify higher margins.Competitive LandscapeThe performance knitted fabrics market is highly competitive and innovation-driven, with global textile manufacturers and integrated apparel supply chains.Key Players:Toray IndustriesTeijin LimitedHyosung CorporationReliance IndustriesAdidas AGNike Inc.Competitive Strategies:Investment in advanced knitting technologiesDevelopment of functional and smart textilesExpansion of sustainable product portfoliosStrategic partnerships with apparel brandsRegional AnalysisAsia-Pacific (Dominant Region)Led by China, India, and VietnamStrong textile manufacturing baseCost-efficient production capabilitiesNorth AmericaDriven by:High demand for premium sportswearStrong athleisure cultureEuropeGrowth supported by:Outdoor apparel demandSustainability regulationsGermany, Italy, and France are key marketsKey Trends Shaping the MarketAthleisure Becoming a Mainstream Fashion CategoryIntegration of Smart and Functional TextilesAdoption of Sustainable and Recycled MaterialsAdvanced Knitting Technologies and AutomationGrowth in Medical and Technical Textile ApplicationsRisks & ChallengesVolatility in raw material pricesFast-changing fashion trendsHigh R&D costs for innovationSupply chain disruptionsInvestment OpportunitiesDevelopment of next-generation performance fabricsExpansion in medical and technical textilesSustainable textile innovationGrowth in emerging apparel marketsSmart textiles and wearable technology integrationFuture OutlookThe performance knitted fabrics market is transitioning into a core segment of the global apparel and technical textiles industry, driven by innovation and performance requirements.By 2036:Performance fabrics will become standard across most apparel categoriesDemand will shift toward multi-functional and sustainable textilesManufacturers will evolve into technology-driven textile solution providersBrowse Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/report/performance-knitted-fabrics-market For instant access to this report, click "Buy Now" or connect with our analyst for customization: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8253 Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@factmr.comRelated Fact.MR Reports:Performance Silicones Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/performance-silicones-market Performance Monomer Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/performance-monomer-market Performance Coating Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/4272/performance-coatings-market High Performance Polymers Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/high-performance-polymers-market About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 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