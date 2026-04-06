Performance Knitted Fabrics Market Hit $12.9 Bn by 2035 at 4.6% CAGR with Milliken, Toray, Glen Raven, Invista, Unifi
Performance Knitted Fabrics Market is segmented by Fiber, End Use, Technology, and Region. Forecast for 2026 to 2036.ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global performance knitted fabrics market is valued at USD 8.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.58 billion in 2026, expanding to USD 13.45 billion by 2036 at a CAGR of 4.60%.
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The market is set for sustained growth, supported by rising demand for high-performance textiles in sportswear, outdoor apparel, and medical applications, alongside evolving consumer expectations around comfort, durability, and functionality.
Executive Summary: Market Dynamics
Performance knitted fabrics are transitioning from premium product enhancements to baseline material requirements across global apparel supply chains.
Driven by:
Expanding athleisure trends
Stringent sportswear performance standards
Growth in regulated textile categories
Brands are increasingly specifying fabrics with:
Moisture management
Breathability
Stretch and recovery
Antimicrobial and thermal properties
This shift is redefining procurement, with engineered textile performance now a mandatory specification rather than a differentiator.
Key Market Segments & Share Analysis
By Fabric Type
Weft Knitted Fabrics – ~58% share (dominant)
Warp Knitted Fabrics
Weft knitting leads due to its:
Flexibility
Comfort
Suitability for athleisure and sportswear applications
By Material
Polyester-Based Fabrics – ~46% share
Nylon
Cotton Blends
Spandex/Elastane Blends
Polyester dominates due to:
Durability
Moisture-wicking capabilities
Cost-effectiveness
By Application
Sportswear & Activewear – ~42% share
Outdoor Apparel
Medical Textiles
Casual/Athleisure Wear
Sportswear leads, driven by increasing global participation in fitness and outdoor activities.
Demand Drivers & Growth Catalysts
1. Growth of Athleisure and Active Lifestyle Trends
Consumers increasingly demand apparel that blends performance with everyday comfort.
2. Tightening Performance Testing Standards
Regulated categories such as sportswear and medical textiles require:
Verified durability
Functional performance
Compliance with technical standards
3. Innovation in Textile Engineering
Advanced knitting technologies enable:
Lightweight structures
Enhanced breathability
Improved stretch and recovery
4. Expansion of Medical Textile Applications
Performance fabrics are being adopted in:
Compression garments
Surgical textiles
Rehabilitation wear
5. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Materials
Growing demand for:
Recycled fibers
Low-impact textile production
Supply Chain & Value Chain (Who Supplies Whom)
Upstream (Raw Materials):
Synthetic fiber producers (polyester, nylon)
Natural fiber suppliers (cotton blends)
Elastomer manufacturers
Midstream (Fabric Manufacturers):
Toray Industries
Teijin Limited
Hyosung Corporation
Reliance Industries
Nike Textile Supply Chain Partners
These players produce engineered knitted fabrics with specific performance attributes.
Downstream (End Users):
Apparel brands
Sportswear companies
Medical textile manufacturers
Retail and e-commerce channels
👉 Key Insight: The market is evolving toward collaborative product development, where brands and fabric manufacturers co-design materials tailored to performance specifications.
Pricing Trends & Margin Outlook
Pricing influenced by:
Raw material costs (polyester, elastane)
Fabric engineering complexity
Functional enhancements
Premium pricing for:
Multi-functional fabrics
Sustainable and recycled materials
👉 Trend: Shift toward value-based pricing, where performance features justify higher margins.
Competitive Landscape
The performance knitted fabrics market is highly competitive and innovation-driven, with global textile manufacturers and integrated apparel supply chains.
Key Players:
Toray Industries
Teijin Limited
Hyosung Corporation
Reliance Industries
Adidas AG
Nike Inc.
Competitive Strategies:
Investment in advanced knitting technologies
Development of functional and smart textiles
Expansion of sustainable product portfolios
Strategic partnerships with apparel brands
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific (Dominant Region)
Led by China, India, and Vietnam
Strong textile manufacturing base
Cost-efficient production capabilities
North America
Driven by:
High demand for premium sportswear
Strong athleisure culture
Europe
Growth supported by:
Outdoor apparel demand
Sustainability regulations
Germany, Italy, and France are key markets
Key Trends Shaping the Market
Athleisure Becoming a Mainstream Fashion Category
Integration of Smart and Functional Textiles
Adoption of Sustainable and Recycled Materials
Advanced Knitting Technologies and Automation
Growth in Medical and Technical Textile Applications
Risks & Challenges
Volatility in raw material prices
Fast-changing fashion trends
High R&D costs for innovation
Supply chain disruptions
Investment Opportunities
Development of next-generation performance fabrics
Expansion in medical and technical textiles
Sustainable textile innovation
Growth in emerging apparel markets
Smart textiles and wearable technology integration
Future Outlook
The performance knitted fabrics market is transitioning into a core segment of the global apparel and technical textiles industry, driven by innovation and performance requirements.
By 2036:
Performance fabrics will become standard across most apparel categories
Demand will shift toward multi-functional and sustainable textiles
Manufacturers will evolve into technology-driven textile solution providers
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