CrewLAB Partners with #WeRideTogether and USA Swimming to Advance Athlete Safety in Coaching Software

New in-app Safety Resources Button gives athletes and coaches immediate access to crisis support, mental health resources, and safeguarding education

CrewLAB provides our member clubs with a MAAPP-compliant, practical, day-to-day communication solution that reinforces transparency and accountability.” — Kevin Ring, CEO, USA Swimming

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CrewLAB, the platform trusted by nationally competitive rowing, swimming, and running programs, today announced partnerships with #WeRideTogether and USA Swimming to launch the Safety Resources Button — an in-app feature providing athletes, coaches, and parents with one-tap access to crisis intervention, mental health support, and safeguarding education. CrewLAB also collaborated with USRowing’s Safeguarding team in the development of the Safety Resources Button.The announcement builds on CrewLAB's ongoing commitment to athlete protection, which includes recently introduced MAAPP-compliant direct messaging — developed in partnership with USA Swimming — that enforces parent visibility and dual-adult oversight on all communications involving minor athletes.Safety by DesignCrewLAB was built from the ground up with athlete safety as a foundational principle. The platform's architecture eliminates the communication risks that exist in consumer messaging apps, where private coach-athlete conversations can occur without oversight. In CrewLAB, all communication happens in structured, transparent channels. There are no unmonitored spaces.The newly introduced MAAPP-compliant direct messaging goes further: any direct message with a minor athlete automatically includes a parent.“Protecting athletes requires more than policies—it requires the right systems and shared accountability across our sport. CrewLAB provides our member clubs with a MAAPP-compliant, practical, day-to-day communication solution that reinforces transparency and accountability.” — Kevin Ring, CEO, USA SwimmingIntroducing the Safety Resources ButtonAvailable now to all CrewLAB users, the Safety Resources Button lives inside the app and connects athletes, coaches, and parents directly to vetted, sport-aware support. Resources — curated in partnership with #WeRideTogether — are organized across four categories:Crisis intervention, Mental health support, Safeguarding education, and Sport-specific safety.The full resource library is accessible at crewlab.io/resources/safety/."Embedding safeguarding resources and best practices directly into the tools athletes and coaches use every day represents a meaningful shift in how we approach safety in sport. This effort reflects proactive steps to create safer, healthier athletic environments and make help and support more accessible, immediate, and part of everyday conversations." — Michaela Callie, Executive Director, #WeRideTogetherWhat This Means for TeamsCrewLAB has established these partnerships to integrate athlete protection measures and safety resources directly into the platform."Team culture is the most precious thing a coach builds. That's why we've put so much into making CrewLAB a place where positive peer support and accountability happen naturally. Knowing that the same app you use to set training plans and communicate with your team is also helping shape culture and giving athletes access to mental health resources? That's a huge deal for coaches who care about their people." — Simon Hoadley, President, CrewLABCrewLAB's full safety infrastructure includes:1. MAAPP-compliant direct messaging with mandatory parent visibility on all minor athlete communications2. Structured team communication channels with full coach visibility and audit trails3. No private athlete-to-athlete messaging4. Integrated crisis and mental health resources available in-app at all timesAvailabilityThe Safety Resources Button is available immediately to all CrewLAB users at no additional cost. MAAPP-compliant direct messaging is also live for all users. For setup guidance and full documentation, visit crewlab.io/guide/chat-channels/.About CrewLABCrewLAB is coaching software built to keep athletes safe, accountable, and connected. Trusted by nationally competitive programs in rowing, swimming, and running, CrewLAB gives coaches a single professional platform for communication, athlete accountability, and team operations. Learn more at crewlab.io.About #WeRideTogether#WeRideTogether is a nonprofit dedicated to ending abuse in all sports, at every level, around the world. Every athlete has the right to learn, play, and compete without fear of abuse. #WeRideTogether is committed to creating the radical change needed to fulfill that vision by addressing education and awareness, creating a safe place for survivors to find resources and share their voices, and eliminating the stigma around these necessary conversations. Learn more at weridetogether.today.About USA SwimmingAs the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 380,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org

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