AFLE and SCCG Announce Strategic Partnership to Build Gaming and Fan Engagement Ecosystem Ahead of Inaugural Season

AFLE and SCCG Management Announce Strategic Partnership

Together, the AFLE and SCCG Management will develop and execute a comprehensive gaming and sports betting strategy for the league.

This is a rare opportunity to help build a professional sports league with gaming and fan engagement fully integrated into its foundation.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Football League Europe (AFLE) and SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, have announced a strategic partnership ahead of the league’s inaugural season in May 2026. As part of the agreement, SCCG Management Founder and CEO Stephen Crystal has been appointed Senior Vice President Gaming of the AFLE, where he will lead all gaming-related business development and commercial partnership initiatives.

Building a gaming strategy from the ground up

Together, the AFLE and SCCG Management will develop and execute a comprehensive gaming and sports betting strategy for the league. This includes the establishment of official betting partnerships, affiliate programs, and sponsorship-driven revenue opportunities designed to strengthen fan engagement and support the long-term commercial growth of the league and it‘s eight member clubs.

Leading the way in gaming expertise

SCCG Management brings more than 34 years of experience in the global gaming industry, with offices across North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe and Brazil. The firm works with over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals and specializes in strategic growth, sports wagering and technology-driven fan experiences.

In his new role, Stephen Crystal will focus on securing and managing relationships across sportsbooks, gaming operators, affiliate networks and betting media partners, while ensuring full alignment with regulatory frameworks across European markets.

A league built for the modern era

The AFLE is a newly formed professional American football league dedicated to building a sustainable, team-driven competition across Europe. With franchises in Germany, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, the league is designed for scalability, media integration and international fan engagement from day one. Operating under an investor-backed structure with collaborative input from all league stakeholders, the AFLE was founded on principles of transparency, long-term development and professional governance.

That foundation makes gaming integration a natural next step. As global demand for sports betting content continues to grow, the AFLE is positioned to embed gaming partnerships directly into its commercial strategy from inception, creating new revenue streams while expanding it‘s reach to fans across European markets.

What the partnership means to both sides

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, said: “This is a rare opportunity to help build a professional sports league with gaming and fan engagement fully integrated into its foundation. AFLE has the structure, vision, and market timing to become a major force in international sports. We’re excited to lead the development of its gaming ecosystem and establish partnerships that drive meaningful, long-term value for the league and its stakeholders.”

Moritz Heisler, COO and Managing Director of the AFLE, added: “Partnering with SCCG Management is a significant step in building the commercial infrastructure of the AFLE from day one. Gaming and sports betting are a natural part of modern fan engagement, and having Stephen Crystal lead this space gives us the right expertise and industry network to do it properly. We are building a league for the long term, and these kinds of strategic partnerships are exactly what will make that possible.”

With the inaugural season just weeks away, this partnership marks an important step in the AFLE’s commercial journey. Together, the AFLE and SCCG Management are laying the groundwork for a gaming ecosystem that is built to grow alongside the league and deliver lasting value for fans, clubs and partners across Europe.

press@aflepro.com

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 34 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. Learn More



About The AFLE

The AFLE (American Football League Europe) is a newly established professional football league dedicated to building a sustainable, team-driven competition across Europe. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the league operates as an association owned and governed by its participating teams.

Founded on principles of transparency, collaboration, and long-term development, AFLE was created to provide stability and professional structures for European football after years of uncertainty across the landscape.

The league’s inaugural season will begin on May 23, 2026, and will run through the summer, concluding with the AFLE Gold Bowl on September 6, 2026.

The first season will feature eight franchises from across Europe: Rhein Fire and Berlin Thunder from Germany, the Vienna Vikings from Austria, the Wroclaw Panthers from Poland, the Alpine Rams from Switzerland, the Paris Lights from France, the Firenze Red Lions from Italy, and the London Football Team (final branding to be announced) from the United Kingdom. Together, these teams represent a broad and diverse European football landscape.

The AFLE aims to connect fans across borders and establish a truly international competition platform that brings together established football markets and ambitious new projects.

Backed by long-term private investment, the AFLE focuses on responsible growth, modern governance, and strong media engagement. The league works closely with clubs, players, officials, and partners to develop football sustainably for the next generation.

The league’s mission is to create a trusted home for European football, built on stability, professionalism, and community.

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