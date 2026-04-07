Sealink International Expands Global Footprint with New Toronto Office; Appoints Omar Shamsie as Managing Director

Omar Shamsie - Managing Director Canada

Sealink Intl. strengthens its presence in North America and reinforces its commitment to delivering seamless, customer-focused logistics services worldwide.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sealink International Inc., a global provider of integrated logistics and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Toronto, Canada. This strategic expansion strengthens the company’s presence in North America and reinforces its commitment to delivering seamless, customer-focused logistics services worldwide.

The Toronto office will operate in close coordination with Sealink International’s headquarters in Dallas, Texas, as well as its established operations across India, Vietnam, and Pakistan. This interconnected global network enables the company to provide efficient, end-to-end freight forwarding, supply chain management, and logistics solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.

Sealink International offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including advanced shipping technology, ocean and air freight, warehousing, distribution, customs brokerage, and end-to-end supply chain solutions. The addition of the Toronto location enhances the company’s ability to support growing trade lanes and deliver localized expertise backed by global reach.

"We are very excited to welcome Omar to the Sealink family and to establish our presence in Canada," said Shaizad Shroff, CEO. "This new office represents an important milestone in our growth strategy, and we are confident that under Omar’s leadership, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers while expanding our global capabilities.

Leading Canada is Omar Shamsie, who joins Sealink International as Managing Director. Omar is a hands-on, people-first leader with over 30 years of global experience in shipping and logistics. He brings a proven track record of building and scaling businesses across multiple regions, along with a strong commitment to customer-centricity and operational excellence. Having held senior executive roles across North America, Latin America, West & Central Asia, Asia Pacific & Africa with A.P. Moller - Maersk, Omar’s leadership will be instrumental in driving the success of the Canada operations and supporting Sealink International’s continued global expansion.

About Sealink International Inc.

Sealink International Inc. (www.sea-link.com) is a global logistics and supply chain solutions provider offering comprehensive technology and services across ocean and air freight, warehousing, distribution, and customs brokerage. With a growing international presence, the company is dedicated to delivering efficient, customer-centric solutions that connect businesses to global markets.

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