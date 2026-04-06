AMPLock Extends Heavy-Duty Trailer Lock Distribution Across the United States

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Canadian manufacturer backed by over 30 years of CNC machining expertise expands access to trailer security for trailer, RV, boat, and fleet owners.

We built AMPLock on one principle: if a lock can be broken with common tools, it's not a lock. Trailer theft is not slowing down, and owners across the US deserve better than what the market offers.” — Alexandre Paré

DRUMMONDVILLE, CANADA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMPLock , a heavy-duty trailer lock manufacturer and division of AMPDrummond Inc., is expanding distribution of its full product lineup to customers across the United States. The company now offers more than 20 custom-fit lock configurations covering trailer coupler, gooseneck, kingpin, hitch, lunette ring, and door lock applications, all manufactured from certified North American ductile iron and stainless steel.“We built AMPLock on one principle: if a lock can be broken with common tools, it’s not a lock. Trailer theft is not slowing down in North America, and owners across the United States deserve better than what most of the market offers. Every unit we ship is machined in our own facility with the same aerospace-grade precision we have applied for over 30 years. Expanding our full lineup to US customers means more people get access to the level of protection we started this company to build,” said Alexandre Paré, Président of AMPLock.Precision Manufacturing Behind Every LockAMPLock is a branch of AMPDrummond Inc., a family-owned company specializing in high-precision CNC machining since 1992. The manufacturing team applies the same processes used in aerospace engineering, medical devices, and sensing equipment to produce each trailer lock.All locks are machined in-house at the company’s Drummondville, Quebec facility. This vertically integrated approach allows AMPLock to control quality from raw material sourcing through final assembly.Full Product Lineup and Custom-Fit DesignAMPLock’s catalog covers more than 20 coupler configurations designed to match specific towing equipment across 6 product categories:Trailer coupler locks (boat, RV, cargo)Gooseneck trailer locks (Bulldog, Atwood, unhitched tube)Kingpin locks (5th wheel and semi-trailer)Trailer door locks (barn-door and roll-up door)Hitch locks (1-1/4" to 3")Lunette ring locksEach lock integrates a patented controlled key system designed to prevent unauthorized key duplication across all models.About AMPLockAMPLock is a North American heavy-duty lock manufacturer providing CNC-machined, custom-fit security for trailer, RV, boat, and fleet owners. The brand applies aerospace-grade, vertically integrated manufacturing to deliver precision-fit trailer security built and assembled in-house.

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