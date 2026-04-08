Massachusetts based mental health non-profit, Dirty Hands Project, announces third Hike For A Change

Dirty Hands Project will hike the 230 Mile Bay Circuit Trail to raise mental health awareness over the month of May

Hike For a Change is a powerful movement, and offers an inspiring opportunity to foster meaningful conversations and support one another in nature while taking steps to break the mental health stigma.” — Josh Moughan

NORTH ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dirty Hands Project , a North Andover, MA based mental health non-profit, is pleased to announce Hike For A Change will be back for a third year! Beginning on Saturday, April 25 and going through Saturday, May 30, we will use our feet and voices to “ Shine a Light ” on mental health awareness. We will once again hike along the 230-mile Bay Circuit Trail, stretching from Duxbury to Plum Island, Massachusetts. And this year, we will add additional hikes in Denver, CO, Charleston, SC, Peabody, MA, North Andover Middle School, and an incredible last hike in Danvers, MA.This year’s theme, “Shine A Light” will highlight the incredible work other mental health organizations are doing to create mental health awareness and break the mental health stigma. During the month of May, Dirty Hands Project is asking people to join in illuminating your home or business in green so show your support for mental health awareness. Share a photo of your illuminated home or business with us on or instagram and commit to making a donation to Dirty Hands Project or one of the organizations will be shining a light on over the month of hikes. Help us turn the night green!Mental health touches all our lives in some way, and Hike For a Change offers an inspiring opportunity to foster meaningful conversations and support one another. Last year, we had 200 people join us for this inspirational journey and the momentum is building. Help us shine a light on all the good work being done to break the stigma. Dirty Hands Project encourages you to step away from technology for a few hours and embrace this wonderful opportunity to connect with nature and reset your mental health.If you are unable to join us on one of these 28 hikes, there are other ways you can help. You can sponsor a leg of the hike, share the hike details with your hiking friends, or even host your own hike. Over the last three years nearly 150,000 lives have been lost to suicide and in 2023, there were 1.5 million suicide attempts. Join us in taking action to change these numbers! Join us in shining light on the work that is being done to change the mental health conversation and break the stigma.Dirty Hands Project: North Andover, MA residents, Josh and Liz Moughan founded Dirty Hands Project with one goal in mind: to change the way our communities understand and support mental health. Their mission is grounded in personal experience, shaped by deep love for their family, and inspired by the legacy of their son, Ty, whose bright spirit and passion for the outdoors continues to move others toward healing and connection.As parents, Josh and Liz have experienced both profound joy and unimaginable loss. When their son Ty passed away from suicide at the age of 18 in August of 2023, they knew they could not allow his memory or his love for life and nature to fade. Instead, they chose to turn heartbreak into purpose.Dirty Hands Project was created to honor Ty’s legacy a living testament to the impact he had on everyone who knew him. It stands as a promise to keep his spirit alive by helping others find hope, healing, and connection. Through this work, Josh and Liz encourage all of us to roll up our sleeves, support one another, and make mental health a priority for every family, every community, and every individual.

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