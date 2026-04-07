Industry Leaders Honored at West Hollywood’s 'Influential Executives of Cannabis' Recognition Event

Angela Cheng, Chief Marketing Officer for Sunderstorm. Influential Executive of Cannabis Honorees in West Hollywood, CA: Lauren Fontein, Lauren Carpenter, Angela Hochberger, Jo Jacobson and Kim McNab. Influential Cannabis Executives Honored in West Hollywood, CA. at E.P. & L.P. Raymond Navis, Founder of The Canna Pac with executives Barry Walker, Patrick Eriksson, and Toby Skard at the Influential Executives of Cannabis awards in West Hollywood, CA. Honorees Mishka and Slava Ashbel, owners of MMD Shops at the Influential Executives of Cannabis awards in West Hollywood, CA.

In partnership with Proven Media, RW Navis & Associates and mg Magazine, the leadership series celebrated executives shaping the future of the cannabis industry

We designed this recognition to be different and honor the executives who stay focused, put their heads down, and quietly build a stronger, more innovative, and sustainable industry.” — Kim Prince CEO and Founder of Proven Media

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the evening of March 17, 2026, the iconic E.P. & L.P. Rooftop & Restaurant in West Hollywood served as the backdrop for a prestigious gathering of the cannabis industry’s most impactful leaders.Hosted by Proven Media, in collaboration with RW Navis & Associates and mg Magazine, the event officially recognized the West Hollywood cohort of The Most Influential Executives of Cannabis (IEC).The IEC is a national leadership awards series designed to recognize a select group of executives whose leadership has advanced the professionalization, stability, and long-term trajectory of the cannabis industry. During the sunset reception, each honoree was presented with a trophy and an award certificate to commemorate their contributions to industry excellence, integrity, and stewardship.The emerging industry, while facing price compression and other obstacles, is still growing and expected to expand this year. According to Whitney Economics, U.S. cannabis sales in 2026 are expected to increase to $30.5 billion, up 4.9% from 2025. The awards were designed to recognize those moving the industry forward.“Many executive awards have become popularity contests, favoring those who campaign for votes and attention rather than commit to the work. We designed this recognition to be different and honor the executives who stay focused, put their heads down, and quietly build a stronger, more innovative, and sustainable industry,” said Kim Prince of Proven Media.The West Hollywood honorees were selected by a panel of business experts based on their measurable impact and commitment to future-focused leadership. The 2026 West Hollywood IEC Honorees include:Mishka Ashbel, MMD ShopsSlava Ashbel, MMD ShopsFred Barnum, Phinest CannabisAngela Cheng, SunderstormCameron Clarke, SunderstormCharlie Copelan, CBIS CapitalWhitney Conroy, PhylosLauren Carpenter, EmbarcRocco Del Priore, SweedPatrik Eriksson, FuturolaLauren Fontein, The Artist Tree CannabisJames Gates, PuffCOAndrew Hagstrom, WeedmapsMarty Higgins, UrbanaJennifer Hill, CannaivazLaurie Holcomb, GramlinAngela Hochberger, IMA Financial ServicesJo Jacobson, RoveHoward Lee, SōRSEKim McNab, Canopy USAToby Skard, FuturolaSkyler Sutton, Mammoth DistributionBarry Walker, Dub Bros / Tradecraft FarmsShahar Yamay, Hefestus“The evening was about meaningful connection and recognizing the people who are building the infrastructure and integrity our industry needs to thrive long-term. Many of these honorees represent the gold standard of executive leadership in Southern California,” said Angela Hochberger of IMA Financial.All regional honorees are entered into consideration for the national IEC awards to be held in Las Vegas during MJBizCon week in December, 2026.The 2026 IEC awards tour continues with upcoming stops in Paradise Valley, Arizona on May 28, Chicago on June 13, and Las Vegas on December 1.To nominate an executive for an upcoming region or to learn more about the program, visit Proven Media.###About Proven MediaProven Media is a full-service, national public relations firm serving highly regulated industries. Founded by Kim Pravlis-Prince in 2014, the firm provides strategic PR and marketing services to guide new and emerging companies, brands, and executives as they grow and succeed in a rapidly changing market. Called Star Makers by NV Magazine, named a Top PR Firm by the Business Journal, and recognized as a Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firm by the Observer, Proven Media is committed to elevating the voices of rising leaders nationwide. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.About CannaPacCannaPac is a curated executive network and event series founded by cannabis executive recruiter Ray Navis. CannaPac hosts invitation-only gatherings designed to foster meaningful business connections, mentorship, and high-level collaboration among C-suite senior leaders and founders. By hosting events across major cannabis markets, CannaPac brings the right executives into the room to support long-term industry growth, leadership development, and strategic alignment. To learn more, visit thecannapac.com.About mg Magazinemg Magazine is a premier trade publication dedicated to covering the business of legal cannabis. Serving industry executives, entrepreneurs, and operators nationwide, mg provides in-depth reporting, expert analysis, and practical insights across cultivation, manufacturing, retail, branding, regulation, and emerging trends. Through its digital content, newsletters, and events, mg Magazine informs and connects the leaders driving growth and professionalization within the cannabis industry. To learn more, visit mgmagazine.com.

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