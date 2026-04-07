DS18 Launches the PROJECT360 Series: A Patent-Pending, Competition Ready Speaker That Recones in Seconds

DS18 today announced the launch of PROJECT360 Series, high-sensitivity loudspeakers featuring DS18's patent-pending Rotating Recone Design.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DS18 , a global leader in high-performance car audio, today announced the launch of PROJECT360 Series, high-sensitivity loudspeakers featuring DS18's patent-pending Rotating Recone Design. This series was created to transform how audio enthusiasts and competitors build, maintain, and optimize their systems.At the core of the PROJECT360 Series is a removable, easily replaceable speaker-cone assembly, bringing a new level of flexibility and serviceability to DS18’s pro-audio lineup. Built for high-output environments, the design allows users to quickly replace or upgrade critical components without replacing the entire speaker, no glue required, reducing downtime and maximizing performance consistency.This innovation builds on DS18’s established pro audio engineering, where high-efficiency mid-range speakers are designed for extreme output, durability, and competition-level sound pressure performance. The series includes speakers in a variety of sizes and impedance configurations with choices of ferrite or neodymium magnets.“PROJECT360 Series changes the game in a way that we’ve never seen before. Car audio is never going to be the same again!” said Rob Ferro , Field Marketing Manager at DS18. “Instead of replacing an entire speaker, users can swap out the core components and get back up and running fast. For competitors, that’s a huge advantage when every second and every decibel counts.”Designed with competitive audio environments in mind, PROJECT360 enables faster system adjustments, easier maintenance, and greater customization, key factors for users who demand peak performance at events and competitions.Traditionally, reconing a blown speaker requires cutting out the cone, cleaning residue, aligning a new voice coil, and gluing components, often taking over 24 hours. With the patent-pending Rotating Recone Design, users can fix a blown speaker in minutes by simply rotating, removing the damaged component, cleaning the area, and installing a new module that locks securely into place.Beyond competition use, the PROJECT360 Series offers practical benefits for everyday enthusiasts looking to build louder, more efficient systems without the complexity of a full replacement. The platform aligns with DS18’s broader mission to push the limits of high-fidelity audio while making advanced performance more accessible.“From show builds to daily drivers, our goal is to give people more control over their sound,” Ferro added. “We Like It Loud, and PROJECT360 gives our community a smarter, more efficient way to stay loud.”With PROJECT360, DS18 continues to innovate within the pro audio category, delivering a scalable, performance-driven solution that meets the needs of both seasoned competitors and the next generation of car audio enthusiasts.The PROJECT360 Series is available starting April 1, 2026. For more information, visit DS18.com.About DS18DS18 is a Miami-based manufacturer of professional-grade car audio and electronics, offering a wide range of speakers, amplifiers, and audio components for vehicles and home systems. With distribution in over 89 countries, DS18 is recognized for its high-output performance, bold design, and strong presence in the global car audio community.

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