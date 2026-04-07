AMBIR announces the availability of new AmbirScan BCS Software with AI-Assisted business card scanning technology

AMBIR Digital Scanning Solutions

WOOD DALE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBIR today announced the availability of its new version of AmbirScan BCS (Business Card Scanning). The new software adds significant new features to its popular BCS software including AI-Assisted business card scanning tools designed to streamline the process while improving overall accuracy.

AMBIR business card scanners combine our leading portable and desktop scanners with our BCS (Business Card Scanning) software. AmbirScan Business Card Software enables you to quickly and easily scan your business cards and import/create contacts in leading productivity & CRM applications. Businesses across a large number of industries collect business cards, whether large scale businesses at industry trade events or small business at the point of sale. The AmbirScan software dramatically reduces the time and cost associated with importing data from business cards into your various productivity applications.

This new version of AMBIRScan incorporates leading edge AI technology which assists the application in completing the scan-to-contact process. When AI processing is enabled, AmbirScan’s contact extraction supports business cards in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish — so your global contacts are just a scan away.

AI Powered Card Reading Features Include:

• AmbirScan now includes optional AI Powered Card Reading for Business Card scanning, delivering significantly improved accuracy when extracting contact information.

• AI processing runs locally on your PC — no cloud connection required.

• Supports business cards in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

• Enable or disable AI Powered Card Reading at any time in your Business Card Scan profile under Data Extraction Settings.

• A new AI Business Card Processing window displays real-time scan status with Scanned, Processing, and Confirmed counters so you can continue feeding cards while the AI works.

AmbirScan software can be paired with a variety of AMBIR’s popular scanner modules and may be purchased from the AMBIR store, online through AMBIR channel partners and via Amazon.com.

About AMBIR

AMBIR is a manufacturer of digital capture solutions for businesses and consumers. Headquartered in Chicago, IL and founded over 25 years ago on the premise of creating the highest quality hardware backed by hands-on support. AMBIR provides a variety of document and card scanners, eSignature pads and barcode scanners for various industries including healthcare, financial services, legal and more. We are known for being a hands-on organization who supports its clients with an internal team of dedicated professionals who know their clients by name. AMBIR is considered a market leading solution in the healthcare space due to it's wide selection of products that integrate with leading EMR/EHR systems.

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