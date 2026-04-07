Utah Schools Face July 1 Bell-To-Bell Phone Ban Deadline — NuKase Helps Schools go Phone-Free

Utah's Bell-to-Bell Phone Ban Is Now Law — NuGerm's NuKase Offers Utah Districts a Fully Compliant Phone-Free Classroom Solution Ahead of the July 1 Deadline

We switched to NuKase this year after issues with pouch breakage. The durability difference was significant, and the 3-year warranty means we've saved more than we anticipated.” — Principal in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed Senate Bill 69 into law on March 19, 2026, establishing a statewide bell-to-bell cell phone ban for all K–12 public schools effective July 1, 2026. With one of the shortest compliance windows of any state phone ban enacted this year, Utah districts have limited time to identify, procure, and deploy a workable solution before the new school year begins. NuGerm has announced that its NuKase 4.0 — a lockable phone case built exclusively for K–12 schools and deployed in 40+ districts nationwide — is fully compliant with SB 69 and available for deployment now. Utah SB 69 : What the Law RequiresSponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore (R–South Jordan), SB 69 expands Utah’s prior classroom phone restriction into a full bell-to-bell ban, covering the entire school day including lunch periods, recess, and transit time between classes. The bill passed the House 46–21 and cleared the Senate unanimously before being signed by Governor Cox.Under SB 69, cell phones and other personal devices — including smartwatches and any emerging technology capable of acting as an extension of a cell phone — must be inaccessible to students throughout the school day. Individual schools retain the ability to adopt policies beyond the state’s default ban, but may not fall below it. Exceptions apply for students with IEPs or documented medical needs, and parents may request accommodations for device use during non-instructional time.Governor Cox, a vocal advocate for the ban, stated that a bell-to-bell restriction is the single most important step Utah can take for students today, citing its measurable impact on academic performance, social development, and student mental health. Schools that had already implemented bell-to-bell policies prior to the law reported improved test scores, calmer hallways, and stronger peer engagement.NuKase 4.0: Compliant With SB 69, Ready Before July 1The NuKase 4.0 is a military-grade polycarbonate phone case featuring a reinforced magnetic lock bar that cannot be bypassed with pins, tools, or manual force. A frosted finish on both sides confirms a phone is secured inside without exposing screen content, enabling visual compliance checks without invasive device inspections. Students retain possession of the locked device throughout the school day, satisfying SB 69’s requirement that phones be inaccessible — while eliminating school liability for stored or confiscated devices.The case locks with a single-finger slide and unlocks in seconds via a handheld or wall-mounted magnetic detacher positioned at school entry and exit points. It requires no special cleaning supplies, absorbs no odor or liquid, and is engineered to withstand daily drops, backpack compression, and locker impacts. NuGerm reports that the product carries a full 3-year warranty with no subscription fees or annual renewal costs, and that over 145,000 units have been deployed across 40+ districts nationwide with compliance rates above 95 percent.Implementation Support IncludedNuGerm provides a structured deployment framework to support phone-free classroom implementation, covering policy development, staff preparation, case distribution and tracking, unlocking station placement, and pre-launch communication templates for staff, parents, and students. The framework is designed so that teachers are not responsible for unlocking devices or enforcing compliance — non-compliance is referred directly to administration, keeping classroom instruction uninterrupted.Sample Units Available — July 1 Deadline ApproachingUtah SB 69 takes effect July 1, 2026. Complimentary NuKase sample units are available for district evaluation at www.NuGerm.com or by contacting NuGerm at Info@NuGerm.com or 1-(561)-462-2041.About NuGermNuGerm is the maker of the NuKase, a lockable phone case built exclusively for K–12 school deployment. With 145,000+ units deployed across 40+ districts and 12+ years serving K–12 schools, the company offers a 3-year product warranty with no subscription fees. NuGerm is headquartered in Florida.

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