Marie Drake Named a Two-Time Colorado Titan 100 Honoree

Marie Drake - The Drake Law Firm, PC

Marie Drake named a 2026 Colorado Titan 100 Honoree for the second year, recognizing her leadership and growth at The Drake Law Firm in high-asset family law.

Being recognized again alongside this group of leaders, especially two years in a row, is meaningful.” — Marie, The Drake Law Firm

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Drake Law Firm is pleased to announce that its founder, Marie Drake , has been named a 2026 Colorado Titan 100 Honoree, marking her second consecutive year receiving this recognition.The Titan 100 program honors Colorado’s top CEOs and C-level executives and leaders who demonstrate exceptional vision, leadership, and measurable impact within their industries. Collectively, this year’s honorees generate more than $20 billion in annual revenue and employ over 266,000 individuals across the state.Marie’s Drake’s repeat selection reflects sustained leadership and continued growth at The Drake Law Firm, a Colorado-based firm focused on complex family law, high-asset divorce , and business-related domestic matters. Under her leadership, the firm has built a reputation for handling financially sophisticated cases while taking a structured, forward-looking approach to client outcomes.“Being recognized again alongside this group of leaders, especially two years in a row, is meaningful,” said Marie. “We’ve been intentional about building a firm that delivers both strong legal results and a clear path forward for clients navigating major life transitions. I’m really grateful for our team, and they deserve credit here too.”The 2026 Titan 100 awards will be held on June 4, 2026, at the National Western Center in Denver.For more information about The Drake Law Firm, visit www.thedrakelawfirm.com.

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