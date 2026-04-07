AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring Expands in Boston Area with New Belmont Showroom

New location on Leonard St Belmont, MA

AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring, a family-owned and operated flooring leader since 1977, is proud to announce the opening of its fifth showroom in Belmont, MA

This new showroom complements our existing locations and makes it even easier for customers to take advantage of our shop-at-home services while having access to a wide range of flooring options.” — Sam Locher

BELMONT, MA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring, a family-owned and operated flooring leader since 1977, is proud to announce the opening of its fifth showroom located at 77 Leonard Street in Belmont, Massachusetts, which officially opened on April 1, 2026.

The new Belmont location allows AJ Rose to better serve customers in Belmont, Arlington, and Watertown, while strengthening its presence in the Greater Boston market. The showroom is designed to enhance the customer experience by supporting the company’s popular free shop-at-home design consultations, giving clients a convenient local destination to explore additional samples and complete follow-up visits.

“We’re excited to expand into Belmont and better serve the surrounding communities,” said Sam Locher, Vice President of Business Development. “This new showroom complements our existing locations and makes it even easier for customers to take advantage of our shop-at-home services while having access to a wide range of flooring options locally.”

Founded in 1977 by the Boyajian family, AJ Rose remains proudly family-owned and operated. Today, the second generation—brothers John and AJ Boyajian—lead the company, continuing its legacy of quality, service, and value.

The Belmont showroom features AJ Rose’s full range of flooring products, including carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl, waterproof flooring, and eco-friendly options, along with expert design services tailored to each customer’s needs.

To celebrate the opening, AJ Rose is offering a month-long sale throughout April, featuring up to 35% off flooring products and 0% financing options for 12 or 24 months. The promotion is available at all A.J. Rose locations, including Burlington, Natick, Lynnfield, Needham, and Belmont.

Customers are invited to visit the new Belmont showroom or schedule a free in-home consultation.

Showroom Location:

77 Leonard Street

Belmont, MA

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10am-6pm

Sat 10am-5pm

Sun12pm-5pm

Contact:

(617)-932-5355

ajrosecarpets.com

Social:

instagram.com/ajrosecarpetsflooring/

facebook.com/AJRoseCarpeting/

linkedin.com/company/aj-rose-carpet-&-flooring/

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For more information, visit AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring online or stop by any of their showroom locations.

For Media inquires:

sam@ajrosecarpets.com

Grand Opening Sale

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