Dr. Soheila Rostami Holding the plaque of Top Doctor 2026 from Castle Connolly Sanctuary Cosmetic Center logo Castle Connolly Top Doc 2026

Dr. Soheila Rostami Honored as Top Doctor 2026, Marking 26 Years of Experience

Every patient journey is personal. My goal is to deliver results that feel natural, balanced, and true to each individual. I’m grateful for the trust of my patients and colleagues.” — Soheila Rostami, MD, FAAO, FAACS

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Soheila Rostami , MD, FAAO, FAACS, has been recognized as a Top Doctor for 2026 , marking an extraordinary milestone receiving this prestigious distinction for multiple years.In addition to her 2026 recognition, Dr. Rostami has also been consistently distinguished as one of the “Exceptional Women in Medicine” from 2019 through 2026, highlighting her leadership, expertise, and ongoing contributions to the field of facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.________________________________________A Legacy of Surgical Excellence and Patient-Centered CareDr. Rostami is a double board-certified oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and facial cosmetic surgeon, widely recognized for her precision, artistry, and commitment to delivering natural, refined results. With over 26 years of experience and thousands of procedures performed, she has established herself as a trusted leader in facial aesthetics.She serves as the Founder and Medical Director of Sanctuary Cosmetic Center in McLean, Virginia, a premier destination for surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, as well as Rostami Oculo-Facial Plastic Consultants (OPC) in Reston, Virginia, where she provides both cosmetic and medically necessary reconstructive care.Dr. Rostami is also dedicated to advancing her specialty through education and mentorship, training future surgeons and contributing to the continued evolution of facial cosmetic surgery.________________________________________A Recognition Earned Through Consistency and ExcellenceThis recognition reflects decades of dedication to surgical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care. Dr. Rostami’s approach blends advanced surgical techniques with an artistic eye, ensuring outcomes that enhance each patient’s natural features while maintaining facial harmony.“I am truly grateful for the continued trust from my patients and colleagues,” said Dr. Rostami. “This recognition represents not only my journey, but the collective effort of an incredible team committed to excellence every day.”________________________________________About Dr. Soheila RostamiSoheila Rostami, MD, FAAO, FAACS is a nationally recognized facial cosmetic surgeon specializing in advanced facial rejuvenation procedures. Her surgical expertise includes:• Facelift• Deep plane neck lift• Upper and lower eyelid blepharoplasty• Brow lift surgeryIn addition to surgical procedures, Dr. Rostami is known for her expertise in non-invasive facial harmonization and post-weight loss facial rebalancing, offering customized treatment plans that restore balance, volume, and youthful contours.Her approach combines surgical precision with a deep understanding of facial anatomy and aesthetics, delivering results that are both natural and transformative.She practices at:• Sanctuary Cosmetic Center – McLean, VA• Rostami Oculo-Facial Plastic Consultants (OPC) – Reston, VA

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