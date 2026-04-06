Montana Commissioner of Insurance James Brown Urges Montanans to Prepare for Flood Season With Awareness, Coverage, and Supplies

April 6, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

With the arrival of spring and the melting of snowpack, Insurance Commissioner James Brown urges Montanans to prepare themselves for the possibility of flooding and to protect their property ahead of time. Property owners can take several steps to brace for the worst, such as knowing the risk of flooding in their area, securing flood insurance coverage if appropriate, and maintaining emergency supplies. “I want my Montana neighbors to be informed and prepared before disaster strikes,” Commissioner Brown said. “Properties located near rivers, creeks, low-lying underpasses, and land with drainage issues are at greater risk of flooding. Further, Treasure State residents should have multiple ways to receive flooding alerts, including by text, radio, or email. They should have an evacuation plan ready as well.” Before flooding even begins – and it can happen rapidly – property owners should consider flood insurance coverage, which is not covered by most homeowners’ policies. In many parts of Montana, flood insurance coverage is available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program, although private coverage may be available and more affordable depending on your circumstances. For more information on flood insurance, visit https://csimt.gov/your-insurance/flood/. You likely won’t have time to purchase emergency supplies when flooding strikes, so folks are encouraged to stock up on food, water, fuel, and medications in advance. Additionally, make sure that valuables and important documents are secured in locations or containers safe from flood waters. Consider purchasing sandbags or other barriers to help mitigate damage from flooding. Montanans are also encouraged to:

-Check that sump pumps and drainage systems are functioning properly before peak rainfall begins -Waterproof their basements and clear debris from gutters and down spouts -Photograph and inventory possessions in case filing an insurance claim becomes necessary As Montana’s Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, my office is here to help any Montanan at risk of or impacted by flooding. Do not hesitate to reach out for information about flood insurance or help recovering from a flooding incident. For more information on insurance before and after a flood contact your local insurance agent or reach out to the State Auditor’s office by visiting csimt.gov or by calling 406-444-2040. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov