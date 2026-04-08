TuxCare Expands Endless Lifecycle Support to Ruby 3.2, Node.js 20, and Django 4.2 Amid Critical End-of-Life Deadlines

TuxCare

New ELS offerings ensure continuous security patching and operational stability for widely used development frameworks and runtimes

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced the expansion of its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) portfolio to include Ruby 3.2, Node.js 20, and Django 4.2. These additions come at a critical time as all three technologies reach or have recently reached end-of-life (EOL), leaving organizations exposed to unpatched vulnerabilities and increased operational risk.With Node.js 20 and Django 4.2 both approaching their April 30, 2026 EOL date, and Ruby 3.2 having reached EOL on March 31, 2026, organizations relying on these technologies face an immediate challenge. Once upstream support ends, security patches cease, but newly discovered vulnerabilities continue to emerge. That creates a widening exposure window for applications, APIs, and critical services.TuxCare’s ELS addresses this challenge by delivering ongoing, production-ready security patches long after official support has ended. This enables organizations to maintain secure and compliant environments without the need for rushed migrations or disruptive upgrades.“Organizations today are under constant pressure to modernize, but the reality is that upgrades across complex environments take time,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “By rapidly delivering Endless Lifecycle Support for multiple widely used technologies like Ruby, Node.js, and Django, we’re demonstrating our commitment to meeting customers where they are. This expansion reflects not only our timeliness, but also the depth and thoroughness of our approach to keeping critical systems secure without forcing unnecessary disruption.”Addressing Risk Across the StackEach of the newly supported technologies plays a vital role in modern application environments, and each introduces unique risks once EOL is reached:-- Node.js 20: A cornerstone for backend services and APIs, Node.js powers countless applications. Without ongoing patches, vulnerabilities can quickly propagate across services and dependencies. TuxCare ELS ensures continued patch coverage.-- Django 4.2: As a widely adopted web framework, Django is often responsible for handling authentication, session management, and sensitive user data. ELS maintains protection against framework-level vulnerabilities.-- Ruby 3.2: With EOL already in effect, organizations running Ruby 3.2 are now operating without upstream security support. TuxCare ELS provides continuous delivery of security fixes for newly disclosed vulnerabilities.For many organizations, upgrading core components like frameworks and runtimes is not a simple task. Dependencies, compatibility requirements, and resource constraints can turn migrations into lengthy and complex projects. TuxCare’s ELS removes the urgency by extending the secure usability of these technologies. Importantly, TuxCare’s approach ensures that patching continues seamlessly, allowing teams to operate as usual while maintaining a strong security posture.For more information about TuxCare Endless Lifecycle Support offerings, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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