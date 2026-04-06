Chicago Marketing Executive Kate Rosecrans Uses Her Platform to Advocate for Rescue Dogs Across Illinois

Kate Rosecrans Speaks at Rescue Advocacy Event

Chicago marketing executive Kate Rosecrans uses her platform to champion rescue dogs, spotlighting bully breed stigma and driving urgent awareness.

CHICAGO, IL, IL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Illinois and across the United States, shelters are facing a growing crisis: overcrowding, underfunding, and a disproportionate number of bully breed dogs left without homes.

For Chicago-based marketing executive Kate Rosecrans, this is not a distant issue. It’s one she has chosen to step directly into.

Rosecrans, founder of Found Haus Agency and a marketing leader within major hospitality groups in Chicago, has spent her career building brands rooted in connection. Recently, she has begun applying that same philosophy to advocacy — using her platform to bring attention to rescue organizations and the realities facing bully breeds in shelters.

At a recent Illinois-based rescue event, Rosecrans addressed a room filled with influential business leaders, investors, and philanthropically minded guests — a group with both the resources and reach to create meaningful change. Instead of a traditional fundraising appeal, her message focused on shifting perception.

“Bully breeds are one of the most overrepresented and misunderstood dogs in shelters,” Rosecrans said. “They’re incredibly loyal, deeply intuitive, and yet they’re the ones most often left behind. That’s not a behavior issue, that’s a perception issue.”

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of these dogs are euthanized each year due to overcrowding, stigma, and lack of resources. Many enter shelters through overbreeding, abandonment, or as a result of neglect and abuse. In Illinois, rescue organizations continue to operate at capacity, with limited space and funding to meet demand.

Rosecrans’ connection to the issue is personal. Through her own dogs — Bones, Griffin, and Harrison — she has experienced firsthand the loyalty and emotional intelligence of the breed, shaping her commitment to advocacy and adoption efforts.

Her work now focuses on increasing awareness around shelter conditions, encouraging responsible ownership, and supporting Illinois-based rescues through visibility and storytelling. By bringing the conversation into rooms that can influence funding, perception, and policy, she is helping reposition the issue from a niche concern to a broader community responsibility.

Through Found Haus Agency, Rosecrans has built brands by creating emotional connection and clarity in crowded markets. In her advocacy, she is applying that same approach — reframing the narrative around bully breeds and challenging the stigma that continues to impact their outcomes in shelters.

“The gap isn’t just resources, it’s understanding,” she said. “When the right people care, things move faster. This is a space that needs both.”

As shelters continue to face rising intake numbers and limited capacity, advocacy efforts like these are becoming increasingly critical. Awareness, perception, and community involvement all play a role in shifting the trajectory for these animals.

For Rosecrans, the goal is clear: bring this issue into rooms where change is possible.

Because for the dogs still waiting in shelters, visibility — in the right rooms — can change everything.

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