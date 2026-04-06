PLA Media Announces Partnership with Rising Indie Pop Artist Anour

Anour Portrait (Photo Credit: D.S. Sanchez) Anour “I Am” Single cover art ℗ Fontis Music Publishing Anour “Maybe I’m Crazy” Single cover art ℗ Fontis Music Publishing

Syrian-born, Montreal-based breakout gains international momentum as she joins the PLA Media client roster.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing its focus on globally minded, genre-defining talent, PLA Media announces the addition of rising indie pop artist Anour to its public relations roster.Born in Damascus, Syria and now emerging from Quebec, Canada, Anour carries the weight of two worlds in her music — and it shows. Fluent in three languages (French, Arabic and English), she is establishing a distinct identity in the indie pop space with a sound that evokes vivid visual imagery as much as it stirs deep emotion. Blending ethereal vocals with moody electronic production and introspective songwriting, her music carries the atmospheric pull of artists like Zaho de Sagazan and Gracie Abrams, while maintaining a voice entirely her own.Her recent releases, including "I Am" (you can view the music video below) and "Maybe I'm Crazy," signal an artist on the rise — pairing haunting melodies with deeply personal narratives that resonate across borders. With early traction building across streaming platforms and YouTube and an increasingly engaged international audience, Anour is positioned at the forefront of the next wave of global indie pop.Behind the scenes, the project boasts serious musical firepower. Anour is working alongside Montreal-based co-producers Martin H. Klein, a veteran producer, arranger, and industry executive, and Dominique Messier, best known as Céline Dion’s longtime drummer and a collaborator on multiple global tours. Rounding out the lineup, her band — Messier, Yves Labonté, Guillaume Marchand, and Karen Girouard — all share ties to Dion’s orbit, adding a level of craft and pedigree rarely found in an emerging act.Cross-border by design, Anour's team reflects a strategic alignment between PLA Media and Quebec-based partners Fontis Entertainment and BlüDog Media — a collaborative framework that prioritizes both creative authenticity and global scalability."We are pleased to have another international artist join our roster," says Pam Lewis. "Her haunting, evocative music and graceful beauty sets her apart from the pack and we're delighted to be working with her and her team at Fontis Entertainment & BlüDog Media out of Quebec, Canada."With PLA Media spearheading North American publicity, Anour is entering a new phase of visibility, with plans for upcoming releases, media campaigns, and strategic introductions to key tastemakers. PLA Media brings a global track record to the partnership, having worked with clients from countries as diverse as Australia, Canada, Denmark, England, Ireland, and Mexico.As the lines between global music markets continue to blur, Anour represents a new class of artists — borderless, emotionally resonant, and arriving at exactly the right moment.About AnourBorn in Damascus, emerging from Montreal, Anour is a singer-songwriter who channels her reflections on modern life into cinematic pop songs that feel like lucid dreams. Exploring identity and belonging in today's world, Anour's music exists in a realm where genres are mere suggestions, blending theatrical storytelling with eclectic music influences that intertwine in perpetual dialogue. www.iamAnour.com

Anour “I Am” Official Music Video

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